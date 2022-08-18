Asmodee Digital renames itself Twin Sails Interactive as it shifts focus

Asmodee Digital has rebranded itself as Twin Sails Interactive as it shifts its focus to original indie and AA titles.

As a part of the rebrand, COO Nicolas Godement has been appointed as Twin Sails Interactive’s managing director.

"We aim to become a leading game publisher, which means three things to us: a great line-up of high quality, creative titles; an amazing team of passionate game professionals; and a work environment that feels both safe and fun," said Godement. “By limiting the number of releases per year, we are thus able to fully commit relevant resources needed for the success of each project.”

The company has announced two new games – Studio Nul Games' tycoon manager News Tower and 2D platformer Amberial Dreams, developed by Lumorama.

A shift in priorities

Historically, the company has seen success with adaptations of Asmodee's own board games and tabletop games archives, such as Gloomhaven, Catan, and Carcassonne. This aligns with the goals of the parent company, board game giant Asmodee. Its mission to bring tabletop gaming into the digital space last year saw the company acquiring Board Game Arena to expand its platform and improve user acquisition. At present, it's unknown whether this rebranding represents a total change in the company's goals, or whether they will continue the development of such adaptations on a smaller scale - or shift the development of such titles to subsidiaries.

Twin Sails Interactive’s parent company Asmodee was acquired by the Embracer Group earlier this year for $3.1 billion, making it one of the largest mobile gaming acquisitions of all time. It’s become something of a trend for companies acquired by Embracer to be rebranded, as subsidiary Koch Media likewise rebranded as Plaion earlier this month.

