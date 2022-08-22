Level up your monetisation and finance strategies with expert insight at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki!

This year’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is going to be our biggest show in the spiritual home of mobile gaming yet, and we’re packing as much content as possible into the two days!

There is no better place to be than PG Connects Helsinki to hear from the brilliant minds at the cutting edge of monetisation, finance and investment for games and technology. Over 200 of the games industry’s biggest names will be joining us to discuss all the hottest topics facing the industry across 21 diverse topic tracks, including the unmissable Blockchain Games NEXT Summit dedicated to exploring all things blockchain, crypto, NFTs and more. Join us and over 1,200 games professionals from all around the globe this September 27 to 28, it’s time to invest in yourself and your business and take it to the next level!

Today, we’re giving you the rundown on the content and opportunities available at PG Connects Helsinki to learn how to make the most of your monetisation, finance and investments strategies. Keep on reading to find out the full scoop!

All about the money

Get ready to hear from some of the top experts in everything monetisation, finance and investments at this year’s PG Connects Helsinki show. Below are some of the unmissable topic tracks covering everything related to money-making, as well as some of the incredible sessions and incredible industry leaders that will be leading them! The schedule is still shaping up, so consider this a sneak peek at the confirmed talks you can look forward to.

Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice

Audio is the New Video with Munib Tahir of AudioMob

Inclusive design: designing ads to be an exciting and integral part of your game with Peggy Anne Salz of Mobile Groove, Veronica Menchitskaya of Kamagames, Miika Kenttämies of justDice, Peter Griffin of Playstack and Daniel Kyrsa of Outlou:d

Turning ads into success stories with Jacki Vause of Dimoso, Alexey Gusev of Goodgame Studios, Tony Deane of AppLovin, Charlotte Cook of CALM Consultancy, Nina Mackie of Gadsme and John Yu of StreamElements

CFO Insider (sponsored by Pollen VC)

Learn from the best with practical advice on creating financial security and success for your business

Weathering the storm: insights from mobile gaming CFOs about how to prepare for tough times ahead with Martin Macmillan of Pollen VC

Market Monetiser (sponsored by Adverty)

Gain in-depth, detailed and actionable insights from experts when it comes to in-game advertising and learn how to maximise revenue from your game.

In-game advertising - Opportunities & Challenges with Thorbjörn Warin of Adverty

Global Pricing in an Inflationary World with Ted Verani of Wappier

In-game advertising - Learn from the best with Thorbjörn Warin of Adverty

Show Me the Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference

Funding and Financing: how to accurately value your studio with Oscar Clark of Fundamentally Games, Eliza Jappinen of Visible Realms, Gleb Platonov of OUTLOU:D, Annina Salven of Next Games, Jesus Bosch of Product Madness

NFT Know-how (Part of the Blockchain Games NEXT Summit)

Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way people play today

When will we see an NFT game breakthrough into the mainstream? with Elina Arponen of Quicksave Interactive

Find funding for your next project at PG Connects Helsinki

Active, interested investors from all over are joining us in Helsinki this fall, and the opportunities to connect are going to be endless! We have a facilitated matchmaking event set up for developers looking for funding to be paired with active investors for a one-on-one meeting to make initial contact. Make the most of your PG Connects Helsinki experience and sign up for our Investor Connector sessions now, the sooner you do the more likely we can find you your right match!

Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

Sounds amazing, right? Send in your application today! Keep in mind before signing up to this event that you must be a registered PG Connects Helsinki attendee to be considered, so book your ticket today if you haven’t already.

If you’re a developer or publisher looking to take part, go here.

If you’re an investor looking for exciting new opportunities, go here.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 9, 2022. Apply now or mark your calendar to make sure you don’t miss the deadline!

