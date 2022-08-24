Submissions are open for the inaugural Scottish Game Awards

Entries are now open for the first ever Scottish Game Awards, which will highlight achievement in the country’s games ecosystem.



The awards will be held on October 27th in Malmaison, Dundee, to cap off the inaugural Scottish Games Week, which will be held in various locations around the country.

The list of awards up for contention are:

Craft Awards

• Art & Animation - The creative use of art or animated context within a game, or using games technology

• Technical Achievement - the outstanding use of new, innovative or creative technology within a games context

• Audio - The best use of audio within a games context

• Creativity Award - The greatest, most innovative or unusual application of creativity within a games context

• Best Tools/Tech - The best provision of technology or tools within a games context (can be for design, creation, publishing, distribution, monetisation, etc.)

Education Awards

• Best Educational Programme - The most valuable educational programme offering games-related skills within Scotland

• Best Educator - The most valuable individual involved in the provision of games-related skills in Scotland

Scottish Game of the Year

• Small Budget - Games with a budget from £0 - £10,000

• Big Budget - Games with a budget from £10,000 upwards

Personal Awards

• Diversity Champion - The person who has actively pushed for greater inclusion, equality and diversity within the Scottish games ecosystem

• The Stewart Gilray Award (Community Spirit) - The person who has helped, supported, nurtured and mentored others across the Scottish games ecosystem

• Lifetime Achievement - The person who has achieved ongoing success across their career within the Scottish games ecosystem

Celebrating Scottish Talent

The judges include a range of industry experts and insiders, including Bethesda Games Studios Austin technical director Brian Baird, Scottish Edge CEO Evelyn McDonald, and UKIE CEO Jo Twist.

“I’m so thrilled that we are getting a chance to celebrate the vibrancy of the Scottish games industry and can’t wait to see what the judging panel will be diving into,” said chair of the judges Louise Blain.

The awards have been designed to encourage as many entries as possible due to the disruption caused by Covid-related lockdowns and the cancellations of major events over the past several years. As such, entries are encouraged for work undertaken or games released from January 1st, 2020 to August 31st, 2022. Entries are being accepted up until five PM on September 12th.

Scottish Games Week was spearheaded by Scottish Games Network founder Brian Baglow. We have approached Mr. Baglow for additional comment.