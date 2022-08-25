Secure your seat at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan today for the lowest possible price!

The clock is ticking and the time to secure your seat at our Jordan show for the best price is coming to a close!

We have a packed schedule for the rest of the year including Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki in September and Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan in November. It’s not too late to secure your seat at these highly attended conferences for amazing prices! You can still take advantage of our Mid Term sale for PG Connects Helsinki, and if you act fast, you can score massive savings for our Jordan show and enjoy £300 off your conference ticket! Don’t wait up, prices are rising next week and you don’t want to miss out.

You’ve seen this article just in time to secure your ticket at the best price possible and make the most of your PG Connects Jordan experience – so, keep reading to find out more about our upcoming show at this incredible, unmissable location. We hope to see you there!

About Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

The globally loved b2b conference for the games industry is returning to Jordan!

Join us besides the glorious Dead Sea for the second time ever for our biggest iteration of Pocket Gamer Connects in the MENA region yet. We will be joined by over 700 delegates from all over the globe at a luxurious new location right on the shore of the Dead Sea and 30 minutes from the capital Amman on November 12 to 13 for two days full of networking and knowledge-sharing.

Our attendees will gather together to hear from 100 of the industry’s leading authorities from top companies around the world, sharing insight and case studies into the games industry and where it’s headed. We regularly have some of the biggest names in the games industry attend and speak at our shows, and some of the previous speakers and delegates we’ve had join us at previous conferences include Apple, Disney, Facebook, Google, Square Enix, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Sega, Capcom, Twitter, Snapchat, Twitch and many, many, many more.

Our attendees will benefit from the MeetToMatch meeting platform, for finding essential business connections. There will be an expo area with new games and services on show. And everyone will enjoy networking opportunities like the Very Big Indie Pitch competition and Investor Connector sessions.

This incredible event is taking place at an all-new unmissable new venue for PG Connects. The King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre managed by Hilton is right at the lowest point of earth, and it’s a gorgeous destination. Attendees will get to spend two days at this purpose-built hotel and conference location, and we highly, highly recommend you book your trip with some days on either side to enjoy this incredible country.

PG Connects events are known for drawing in global crowds, and this event is no different. On average, we welcome delegates from over 45 countries at each event, and being in the MESA region for only the second time is going to draw in many, many new connections you may not usually get to connect with at our live events in the West. We are truly devoted to making PG Connects conferences as far-reaching as we can, and we’re proud to call ourselves the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe since 2016.

What does my conference ticket include?

Entry to the main conference includes access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch (if eligible - a separate application will be required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free tea and coffee on both days and refreshments

Free wifi

A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Time is running out – book your ticket today!

There’s still time for you to run over to our website and grab your tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan for the lowest possible price! You can save up to a whopping £300 on your ticket by booking today, so don’t miss your chance to save and secure your seat as early as. Head over to our website now and book your ticket before prices rise next week!