Robin Games' newly launched PLAYHOUSE features branded content central to design

Women-led gaming company Robin Games has launched its first game, PLAYHOUSE, as part of its mission to create a more diverse category of digital games. PLAYHOUSE is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

PLAYHOUSE partners with over 100 interior design brands, such as Chairish, Society 6, and Tom Dixon, allowing players to choose from over six thousand real furniture and décor pieces, letting players combine real-world lifestyle content with mobile gaming.

By combining with established brand partners, PLAYHOUSE offers an experience unlike other similar interior design games, as well as offering new advertising streams for relevant brands.

The game uses 3D drag and drop technology to let players create more immersive spaces than in other such titles, while realistic renderings helps to merge mobile spaces with real-life content. As such, the game can be used for actual interior design projects, letting users create mock-ups and see what their vision would look like in real life.

Design your life

The team at Robin Games are also partnering with a number of content creators across various categories, from design to beauty to pets, for challenges where users are tasked with using a curated selection of décor to create spaces in their unique style.

More and more brands from various industries are getting involved with mobile gaming, whether it’s through the use of branded content or in-game advertising. PLAYHOUSE stands out as perhaps one of the most ambitious attempts yet, allowing players to utilize real-life brands as an intrinsic part of the gameplay cycle.

"We built PLAYHOUSE on the principle that everyone with a phone and a desire to be creative can be a gamer, so we’re catering not only to the existing massive mobile game audience - which is already predominantly women - but also to lifestyle enthusiasts who would otherwise not have tried out a mobile game," says Robin Games founder and CEO Jill Wilson. "Our definition of ‘gaming’ and who gets to be a ‘gamer’ has been too narrow up to this point - we’re aiming to expand this and quite literally change the game."

