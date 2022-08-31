Ubisoft Redlynx senior game designer Isaque Sanches on the important of seeing failure as a learning opportunity

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is gearing up to be our biggest event in the city yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you all that we have in store! It’s going to be a magnificent two day event packed with endless opportunities to learn, scale and most importantly, connect.

PocketGamer.biz: What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

Isaque Sanches: Signs of a looming economic recession (worldwide inflation, investments defaulting post-lockdown, energy crisis) and how they will impact the digital industries.

For instance, we're seeing more and more layoffs in major tech companies. There's no reason for it to ‘just be a phase’, all signs suggest that it's only going to get worse: which means that unicorn game companies that have entire portfolios based on ‘buzzword tech’ are going to be the first ones to crash hard.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Yes. Most of the world population plays on mobile devices. Following Moore's Law, as the cost of mobile devices continues to drop, more and more people outside of first-world countries will gain access to mobile gaming: which means the market and business model of mobile games, which is primarily F2P, will stay dominant. Free, low-commitment, short, ‘snackable’, viscerally rewarding experiences will continue to be the logical evolutionary path for video games.

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months - and why?

Play to earn and non-fungible tokens. The hype is built on the idea of decentralized player ownership of virtual items: this idea is a misunderstanding of the technology fundamentally is and how it works. With NFTs, the registry of ownership of a virtual item is indeed decentralized, but item presence in-game is still ultimately a choice of the game's developer, and therefore actual item ownership is not decentralized: platforms still hold all the power, if not more.

Being ultimately a false promise, this will never engage more than a niche audience segment of crypto-enthusiasts.

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

Failure is much more important, as a learning tool, than success. I'd like to watch more postmortems of disastrous game productions (i.e. toxic environments, mismanagement, etc).

As an industry, we collectively try to avoid talking openly about the negatives.Other than word of mouth and hearsay, the only occasional sources of information are investigative journalism (ex: ‘Blood, Sweat, and Pixels’) and documentaries (ex: ‘Noclip’). This would already be a bad thing in most industries, but it's especially awful in the games industry, which is already very opaque in general, and where sustainable success sometimes feels like a myth.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Yes, absolutely. Whoever you are, feel free to just say "hello" in person or on social media (especially if it's to point out flaws in my talk: I like to iterate those frequently, and real feedback is more welcomed than compliments for the sake of politeness). I’m interested in talking with anyone, regardless of their profession, market, years or experience, etc.

