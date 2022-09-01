News

WePlay Ventures and Lima Ventures sell UDO Games shares to Taleworlds

The sale comes just a year after the initial investment

Date Type Companies involved Size
September 1st, 2022 other TaleWorlds Entertainment
Udo Games
WePlay Ventures 		Not disclosed
WePlay Ventures and Lima Ventures sell UDO Games shares to Taleworlds
By , Staff Writer

Just one year after buying shares in Udo Games as part of a successful round, both WePlay Ventures and Lima Ventures have sold their stakes in the Turkish developer to Mount and Blade developer Taleworlds.

UDO Games was first founded in 2013, and won numerous awards in Europe and Turkey with the casual action runner/tower defense title Incredible Toys, which it released in 2014. The company went on to find success with numerous .io titles, such as Sprear.io and Facepunch.io.

The investment round held in July 2021 was the first held by the company, and by exiting the investment WePlay and Lima have broken one of the records in the field.

According to WePlay, this exit is a part of the company’s business strategy, supporting pre-seed game ventures financially and strategically and helping to turn them into competitors on the global stage.

“As WePlay, we have been extremely aware of its potential since the day we invested in UDO Games with the dear Lima Ventures team. They also accomplished very successful works by using the investment they received correctly. However, to be frank, we did not expect such an early exit. The exit of a start-up that we invested in a year before completing our 2nd year as WePlay proved to us how well we did,” said WePlay Chairman of the Board Bora Koçyiğit.

“Likewise, we will continue to support the pre-seed game venture with all our strength and create new exit stories. I congratulate the UDO Games team and wish them success in their future works.”

Lima Ventures managing partner Ahmet Argun believes that the exit comes at the right time for both themselves and WePlay, as well as Udo games. Argun stated that “Our strongest point is to invest in the right ventures with the right business partners who are experts in their fields, and to support these enterprises throughout the process by using our smart money feature. It is an important success to make an exit with good conditions in this recession period that affects the whole world.”

Last week, WePlay Ventures invested in educational games company njoyKidz.

 


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

as News Aug 25th, 2022

njoyKidz receives first investment round on a $5 million valuation

News Jul 22nd, 2022

L8 Studios closes pre-seed investment round

News Jan 14th, 2022

WePlay Ventures invested in more mobile companies in 2021 than console or PC

News Jul 29th, 2021

Turkish indie studio Udo Games raises $420,000 to begin self-publishing

News Sep 1st, 2022

Sprocket Games raises $5 million in funding round