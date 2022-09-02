Get all the top strategies on helping your new game stand out amongst the crowd at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki!

So many app stores, so many games, so little time. How do you make sure your game stands out amongst the crowd? At PG Connects Helsinki, we have just what you need to make sure you make a splash the moment your game hits the app store.

In this exciting PG Connects Helsinki track, you will learn the art of getting your game ready for the app stores. Whether it's Google or Apple or others, our experts will help you give it the best start. The track will feature sessions tackling topics such as why audio is the new video in ads, how to design ads to be an exciting and integral part of your game, how to turn ads into success stories and is unmissable to developers for practical advice on how to set their next project up for success before it hits the app stores.

Ad Insights: September 27

9:00 - We’re diving into ad creative testing for UA, take a look into the future with a representative from Unity for this unmissable session.

9:40 - Audio is the new video! Let’s talk all things in-game audio ads with the expert himself, AudioMob’s Munib Tahir.

10:00 - How do you design ads to be an exciting and integral part of your game that levels up the player experience? Learn from the experts in this insightful panel featuring Peggy Anne Salz of Mobile Groove, Veronica Menchitskaya of Kamagames, Miika Kenttämies of justDice, Peter Griffin of Playstack and Daniel Kyrsa of Outlou:d.

10:40 - Stay tuned for more about this session with a representative from Odeeo!

11:00 - Join us for an unmissable session with Antonio Ribeiro of Meta Audience Network on ads, IAP and beyond and how you can supercharge your game growth.

11:20 - How do you turn ads into success stories? We’re rounding out the day with this unmissable panel featuring Jacki Vause of Dimoso, Alexey Gusev of Goodgame Studios, Tony Deane of AppLovin, Charlotte Cook of CALM Consultancy, Nina Mackie of Gadsme and John Yu of StreamElements.

