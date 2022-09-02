Connect with the likes of Electronic Arts, GAMEE, Google, King and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki!

We’re mere weeks away from all the networking opportunities Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinkiis bringing to you, and the time to start gearing up for all the career-changing connections you’re about to make is now.

Over 1,200 games professionals from all over the globe as we make our grand return to Helsinki in-person for the first time since 2019 this September 27th to 28th. We’re making up for the lost time, and it’s going to be absolutely massive.

There is no place like a PG Connects conference to hear from and connect with the biggest brands in the world, and we’ve got some amazing names joining us at our Helsinki conference. You’ll be able to network the day away with the likes of companies such as Electronic Arts, GAMEE, Google, King and more all under one roof, and you can start building those connections way before conference time if you’re a registered attendee.

In order to maximise the opportunities our attendees have to make these essential connections and make the most of their PG Connects experience, we provide each attendee access to the MeetToMatch platform. MeetToMatch allows you to plan your conference days, search for your desired connections, and set up meetings which are crucial for your business. Make sure your ticket to PG Connects Helsinki is booked so you can jump into MeetToMatch as soon as it goes live.

Exciting, right? Keep on reading for a peek at just some of the brilliant companies we have joining us in Helsinki. We’re so proud to say that our attending companies include these amazing brands. We will update the list closer to the event as more companies join us daily, so remember to check back in shortly…

1-10

4Players

A

Accelerate Games, Inc.

Ad Action Interactive

Adikteev

Adjoe

Adjust GmbH

AdTonos

Adverty

Agnitio Capital Limited

Agora

Amanotes Vietnam Co. Ltd

Ampere Analysis

AppAgent

AppGallery

Appier

AppLovin

AppMagic

AppQuantum

AppsFlyer

AppTweak

Arctic HR

Asianajotoimisto Nordia Oy

Assetario

Audibene GmbH

AudioMob

Azerion

B

Bango

Barona IT / Games Jobs Finland

Behaviour Interactive

Berezki

Black Smoke Studios Ltd

Blast Bit Enterprises AB

Boombyte Games GmbH

Brainamics

byss mobile sp.j.

C

CALM Consultancy

Careeria

Carta Games, Inc.

CGC

Codashop

Core Games

Creadits

Critical Force

Crosshatch Games

D

Data,ai

Decentraland

Denuvo by Irdeto

devaser reviews

devtodev

Digital Turbine

Dimoso

Dirtybit

DLA Piper

Dodreams

Dream Games

Dubit

Dunali Games

E

EA

Ekipa2 d.o.o.

Elite Game Developers

Embrace

F

Fanbytes by Brainlabs

Fein Games GmbH

FGL

Fingersoft

Firefly Studios

Flagship Games Group Ltd

Flatfish Games

Flavourworks

Fluido

Fortis

Fortis Games

Fragnova

Freeverse

Frismos

FunPlus

G

Gadsme

Game Art Brain GmbH

Game District

GameDesire

GAMEE

GameOps, Inc.

Gamepoint

Games for Good

gamesconsulting.net

Gamivision

Genvid

Global Game Jam

Gold Town Games

Goodgame Studios

Google

Google Cloud

Greener Grass Oy

GuardSquare

Guild of Guardians (Immutable)

H

HADI GAMES

Hallyu Con

Hammurabi Games

Heroic Labs

Huawei

Humble Bundle

Hungry Billy

Huuuge Games

HYPEMASTERS

HyprMX

I

ICO

iLogos

InMobi

iPhoneBlog.de

J

Jabatoba AB

Juicy

JUMP POINT

justDice

K

Kamagames

Kaupang Studios

Kindred Soul Ltd

King

Kochava

Kwalee

L

lancaric.me

Lessmore

Lexia Attorneys

Liftoff

Live Current Media

Luni

M

Madcore Games

MAG Interactive

Mainframe Industries

Marion Balinoff Consulting

Massive - A Ubisoft Studio

Materia

Meta Audience Network

MetaCore

Metaplay Oy

Metropolia

Microdose

MildMania

Miniclip

Mintegral (NativeX)

Mobile Groove

MobileAction

MobilityWare

Moloco

MotionVolt Games Ltd

Multiscription

MyGamez

N

NANOBIT

Next Games

NFT Consult

Nitro Games

No Roof Games

O

One Trick Entertainment

Onesoft JSC

Outfit7 Limited

Outlou:d

OYGEX

P

Pangle

Phantom Gamelabs

Phiture

Photon

PIXEL FEDERATION

Plarium

Play Ventures

Playable Factory

Playstack

PlaytestCloud

Playtika

Plug In Digital

Pollen

Product Madness

Psyon Games

Q

Quicksave Interactive

R

Rarepixels

RedHill Games

Remerge

remote control productions GmbH

Replai

Return Entertainment

Roleverse

Rovio

S

Scalp Studios Ltd

ShareIt

Silver Stream Studio Ltd

Silvercoin Studios

Sisu Game Ventures

Skunkworks

Smadex

Small Giant Games

Solsten Inc

Space Ape Games

Spectarium Ltd.

Spinoff Games

SplitMetrics

StreamElements

Sunday

Supremacy Games

Sureksu

SWOB BV

Sybo

T

Tactile Games

Tampere University of Applied Sciences

Tappx

Taproom

TEMPR

Ten Square Games

Testcorp

THISco

Thoughtfish

Thynkout Co. Ltd

Tower Pop Oy

Trail Games AB

TransPerfect

Traplight

Tribo

Triple Dragon Limited

TruePlayers Ltd

two & a half gamers

TyrAds Pte. Ltd

U

UAhero

Ubisoft

Umami Games

Unity

Unordinal

Usercentrics

Utopia Analytics

V

vanspace

Vareger Group OÜ

Vibe

Village Studio Games

Visible Realms

W

Wappier

Wereviz AB

Wolffun Co. Ltd

Wooga

X

Xamk

Xsolla

Y

Yahaha

YrdVaab

Z

Zappaty

Zitga

Book your ticket today, connect with these companies tomorrow!

There’s not much time until our meeting platform goes live, and if you’d like to be the first in the system booking meetings with these amazing companies, we highly recommend that you book your ticket now so you’re the first to know.

You can currently save up to £150 with our limited time Mid-Term discount as well, so there’s no better time to secure your seat at our Helsinki show! Head over to our website and register today.

If you can’t join us in person, then do not fret! Our virtual tickets are on sale now, enabling you to network and learn from top experts from the comfort of your own work office.