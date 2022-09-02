Connect with the likes of Electronic Arts, GAMEE, Google, King and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki!

We’re mere weeks away from all the networking opportunities Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinkiis bringing to you, and the time to start gearing up for all the career-changing connections you’re about to make is now.
Over 1,200 games professionals from all over the globe as we make our grand return to Helsinki in-person for the first time since 2019 this September 27th to 28th. We’re making up for the lost time, and it’s going to be absolutely massive.
There is no place like a PG Connects conference to hear from and connect with the biggest brands in the world, and we’ve got some amazing names joining us at our Helsinki conference. You’ll be able to network the day away with the likes of companies such as Electronic Arts, GAMEE, Google, King and more all under one roof, and you can start building those connections way before conference time if you’re a registered attendee.
In order to maximise the opportunities our attendees have to make these essential connections and make the most of their PG Connects experience, we provide each attendee access to the MeetToMatch platform. MeetToMatch allows you to plan your conference days, search for your desired connections, and set up meetings which are crucial for your business. Make sure your ticket to PG Connects Helsinki is booked so you can jump into MeetToMatch as soon as it goes live.
Exciting, right? Keep on reading for a peek at just some of the brilliant companies we have joining us in Helsinki. We’re so proud to say that our attending companies include these amazing brands. We will update the list closer to the event as more companies join us daily, so remember to check back in shortly…
1-10
- 4Players
A
- Accelerate Games, Inc.
- Ad Action Interactive
- Adikteev
- Adjoe
- Adjust GmbH
- AdTonos
- Adverty
- Agnitio Capital Limited
- Agora
- Amanotes Vietnam Co. Ltd
- Ampere Analysis
- AppAgent
- AppGallery
- Appier
- AppLovin
- AppMagic
- AppQuantum
- AppsFlyer
- AppTweak
- Arctic HR
- Asianajotoimisto Nordia Oy
- Assetario
- Audibene GmbH
- AudioMob
- Azerion
B
- Bango
- Barona IT / Games Jobs Finland
- Behaviour Interactive
- Berezki
- Black Smoke Studios Ltd
- Blast Bit Enterprises AB
- Boombyte Games GmbH
- Brainamics
- byss mobile sp.j.
C
- CALM Consultancy
- Careeria
- Carta Games, Inc.
- CGC
- Codashop
- Core Games
- Creadits
- Critical Force
- Crosshatch Games
D
- Data,ai
- Decentraland
- Denuvo by Irdeto
- devaser reviews
- devtodev
- Digital Turbine
- Dimoso
- Dirtybit
- DLA Piper
- Dodreams
- Dream Games
- Dubit
- Dunali Games
E
- EA
- Ekipa2 d.o.o.
- Elite Game Developers
- Embrace
F
- Fanbytes by Brainlabs
- Fein Games GmbH
- FGL
- Fingersoft
- Firefly Studios
- Flagship Games Group Ltd
- Flatfish Games
- Flavourworks
- Fluido
- Fortis
- Fortis Games
- Fragnova
- Freeverse
- Frismos
- FunPlus
G
- Gadsme
- Game Art Brain GmbH
- Game District
- GameDesire
- GAMEE
- GameOps, Inc.
- Gamepoint
- Games for Good
- gamesconsulting.net
- Gamivision
- Genvid
- Global Game Jam
- Gold Town Games
- Goodgame Studios
- Google Cloud
- Greener Grass Oy
- GuardSquare
- Guild of Guardians (Immutable)
H
- HADI GAMES
- Hallyu Con
- Hammurabi Games
- Heroic Labs
- Huawei
- Humble Bundle
- Hungry Billy
- Huuuge Games
- HYPEMASTERS
- HyprMX
I
- ICO
- iLogos
- InMobi
- iPhoneBlog.de
J
- Jabatoba AB
- Juicy
- JUMP POINT
- justDice
K
- Kamagames
- Kaupang Studios
- Kindred Soul Ltd
- King
- Kochava
- Kwalee
L
- lancaric.me
- Lessmore
- Lexia Attorneys
- Liftoff
- Live Current Media
- Luni
M
- Madcore Games
- MAG Interactive
- Mainframe Industries
- Marion Balinoff Consulting
- Massive - A Ubisoft Studio
- Materia
- Meta Audience Network
- MetaCore
- Metaplay Oy
- Metropolia
- Microdose
- MildMania
- Miniclip
- Mintegral (NativeX)
- Mobile Groove
- MobileAction
- MobilityWare
- Moloco
- MotionVolt Games Ltd
- Multiscription
- MyGamez
N
- NANOBIT
- Next Games
- NFT Consult
- Nitro Games
- No Roof Games
O
- One Trick Entertainment
- Onesoft JSC
- Outfit7 Limited
- Outlou:d
- OYGEX
P
- Pangle
- Phantom Gamelabs
- Phiture
- Photon
- PIXEL FEDERATION
- Plarium
- Play Ventures
- Playable Factory
- Playstack
- PlaytestCloud
- Playtika
- Plug In Digital
- Pollen
- Product Madness
- Psyon Games
Q
- Quicksave Interactive
R
- Rarepixels
- RedHill Games
- Remerge
- remote control productions GmbH
- Replai
- Return Entertainment
- Roleverse
- Rovio
S
- Scalp Studios Ltd
- ShareIt
- Silver Stream Studio Ltd
- Silvercoin Studios
- Sisu Game Ventures
- Skunkworks
- Smadex
- Small Giant Games
- Solsten Inc
- Space Ape Games
- Spectarium Ltd.
- Spinoff Games
- SplitMetrics
- StreamElements
- Sunday
- Supremacy Games
- Sureksu
- SWOB BV
- Sybo
T
- Tactile Games
- Tampere University of Applied Sciences
- Tappx
- Taproom
- TEMPR
- Ten Square Games
- Testcorp
- THISco
- Thoughtfish
- Thynkout Co. Ltd
- Tower Pop Oy
- Trail Games AB
- TransPerfect
- Traplight
- Tribo
- Triple Dragon Limited
- TruePlayers Ltd
- two & a half gamers
- TyrAds Pte. Ltd
U
- UAhero
- Ubisoft
- Umami Games
- Unity
- Unordinal
- Usercentrics
- Utopia Analytics
V
- vanspace
- Vareger Group OÜ
- Vibe
- Village Studio Games
- Visible Realms
W
- Wappier
- Wereviz AB
- Wolffun Co. Ltd
- Wooga
X
- Xamk
- Xsolla
Y
- Yahaha
- YrdVaab
Z
- Zappaty
- Zitga
Book your ticket today, connect with these companies tomorrow!
There’s not much time until our meeting platform goes live, and if you’d like to be the first in the system booking meetings with these amazing companies, we highly recommend that you book your ticket now so you’re the first to know.
You can currently save up to £150 with our limited time Mid-Term discount as well, so there’s no better time to secure your seat at our Helsinki show! Head over to our website and register today.
If you can’t join us in person, then do not fret! Our virtual tickets are on sale now, enabling you to network and learn from top experts from the comfort of your own work office.