Improve your approach to live ops at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Live ops is the core of the modern games world which continues to grow in its importance, hence why it is imperative to always improve your approach. Discover all the tips and tricks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

September 27th to 28th sees the return of the Pocket Gamer Connects series to Finland. The team is wonderfully curating a conference lineup ready to deliver fantastic content, with over 21 tracks featuring 200 world class speakers.

In the run up to the event, we’ll be highlighting the amazing content that you can expect on these tracks, with today’s spotlight being the Live Ops Landscape track. Our speakers will help you improve your approach to live ops, an increasingly important factor of today’s games.

Live Ops Landscape: September 28th

13:30 - Launching an app or a game successfully is not easy and requires a lot of coordination among teams along with a best-in-class strategy. Learn the art of a successful game launch with Helpshift’s Ed Jamieson and Eric Vermillion, Backtrace’s Oz Syed, Keywords Studios’ Peter Gerson and Dominick Kelly.

13:50 - Following the opening panel, discover key methods Pixel Federation’s Jan Litecky-Sveda found in finding player’s actual needs and how they implemented their findings to improve upon their live ops products.

14:10 - Rounding out the track is Gold Town Games’ Thomas Jonasson on how you can get started with your approach to live ops.

Book your ticket to Helsinki now

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to take advantage of our unmissable Mid-Term offer is now.

Enjoy up to £150 off your ticket when you head over to our website and buy your ticket today! This offer is only available for a limited time, so don’t wait up.