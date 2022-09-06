Hear from the leading experts in user acquisition at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki later this month!

You work hard to earn your players, and now, it’s time to figure out exactly how you can keep them around. We’ve got the world’s leading UA experts joining us at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki to find out exactly how you can up your retention techniques and grow your game – you’re not going to want to miss out!

Pocket Gamer Connects events are renowned for securing the greatest ROI in both networking opportunities and insights learned. You can look forward to learning all about essential UA and retention techniques from experts at the cutting edge of the field at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, you won’t want to miss joining us and over 1,200 games professionals from all around the globe this September 27 to 28 for our biggest, greatest conference in Helsinki yet.

We’re returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming for our biggest show there yet, and it’s going to be amazing. We’re bringing back our highly attended fringe events including our flagship Very Big Indie Pitch events as well as Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and more. 200 of the games industry’s top thought leaders are joining us to discuss all the most pressing topics facing the industry today across 21 diverse topic tracks spanning the course of the two days, and today, we’re giving you a glimpse at just what you can expect from these value-packed tracks.

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on The Growth Track. In this exciting PG Connects Helsinki track, you will learn essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques and how to grow your game. The track will feature sessions tackling topics such as looking into purchase behaviour targeting insights, recognising the value of games that retain audiences, and how to build, retain and grow partner relations and is unmissable to developers and games professionals looking for all the cutting-edge tips on keeping your audience engaged and coming back for more. You won’t want to miss out!

A massive thank you to Bango, our incredible track sponsor for helping us bring this track to life. With Bango Audiences, you can harness the power of custom audiences built from billions of dollars of consumer app purchases to target your social ads directly at new paying users.

From detailed analysis of the purchase data Bango process each year across millions of in-app payments, including specific titles, categories, spend value and frequency we build audiences that enable app marketers to take the guesswork out of finding new payers.

Harness custom audiences built from billions of dollars of consumer app purchases to target your social ads and take the guesswork out of finding new paying users.

Keep on reading to find out more about what the track is all about.

The Growth Track: September 27

13:30 - We’re kicking off the track with an insightful session into purchase behaviour targeting insights to scale IAPs in the age of the app-ocalypse with Bango’s very own Brett Orlanski.

13:50 - Next up is an unmissable panel featuring Xsolla’s Miikka Luotio and Emilien Eychenne of Adikteev.

14:30 - ShareIt’s Arunabh Madhur is leading a session on discovery, conversion and retention all at once, delving into how to maximise your game growth with peer-to-peer app sharing on ShareIt. Don’t miss out.

14:50 - Next up is a brilliant all-star session on how to choose between subscription or ad models. Don’t miss hearing the feedback from Tadgh Kelly of The Mobile Doctor, John Pryor of ShareIt, Ali Nhari of Agora, Kim Grewal of Digital Turbine and Peggy Anne Salz of Mobile Groove.

15:30 - Learn all about recognising the value of games that retain audiences with Saad Hameed of Game District.

15:50 - Stay tuned for more information on this insightful discussion with a representative from AdTonos!

16:10 - Join Lessmore’s Gus Viegas on a conversation about how to soft launch and grow around hybrid monetisation!

16:30 - What are the growth opportunities in the metaverse and how do you tap into them? Get all the details in this discussion led by Dimoso’s Jacki Vause.

16:50 - We’re wrapping up the day with a conversation on how to build, retain and grow the best partner relations. Don’t miss this incredible panel featuring Luai Mahjneh of Fennica Gaming, Henri Lindgren of Lightneer and Asmo Saloranta of Bonus Stage.

Book your ticket to Helsinki now

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to take advantage of our unmissable Mid-term offer is now. Enjoy up to £150 off your ticket when you head over to our website and buy your ticket today! This offer is only available for a limited time, so don’t wait up.

See you in Toronto!