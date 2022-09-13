Idle Miner Tycoon hits 150 million downloads

Kolibri Games announced on Twitter the milestone of 150 million downloads for their flagship mining management title Idle Miner Tycoon, these downloads come in from across both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Berlin-based studio Kolibri Games, who have created a series of free-to-play tycoon games, was created in 2016 as Fluffy Fairy Games but later changed its name to Kolibri Games, the first game the studio produced was Idle Miner Tycoon which gained popularity due to its core gameplay loop and live operations setup, the two together offering a series of in-game events and updates.

In 2020 Ubisoft acquired 75% of Kolibri Games. With the financial backing and support of such a large company behind them, the studio has been able to grow its gaming portfolio, with Idle Taxi Tycoon recently being added to their other eight titles, the studio has also seen an expansion of its team to over 130 members.

The deal made by Ubisoft had the potential to see them gradually raise their stake in Kolibri Games and recent moves show that Ubisoft is certainly looking to expand its presence in the mobile gaming industry.

Major Milestone

Managing director Guillaume Verlinden shared a statement congratulating all the members of the team who worked on Idle Miner Tycoon and then went on to say “While achievements like this serve as a validation of past decisions, we’re very excited about what’s still to come for Idle Miner Tycoon. The game is central to our mission of reinventing the idle genre, and we look to engage our players, current and new, with more exciting features, characters, and special event mines in the years to come.”

From a studio founded in a student dorm to achieving a 150 million downloads milestone, six years after the original launch showcases the longevity of Idle Miner Tycoon and cements itself as the studio's most successful title to date. Majority owners of Kolibri Games, Ubisoft are also extending their partnership with Netflix with a three game deal, one of many moves the company is currently making in the mobile games industry.