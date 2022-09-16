Introducing the PGC Leaders Summit Riyadh

The games industry has enjoyed over a decade of unprecedented growth, becoming not only the most valuable entertainment business (generating almost c.$200 billion dollars, according to analysts such as Newzoo - more than music, film and TV combined), but also one of the most wide-reaching mediums, able to connect to over three billion people of all ages and in all parts of the globe.

This endurance and reach was further underlined during the pandemic, where it became one of very few industries to markedly grow, as well as playing a critical role in keeping people connected, informed and entertained through tough times.

In 2022, the immediate picture is clearly a little more challenging as consumers return to outdoor pursuits in a post-pandemic world, and a cost of living crisis spurred on by both the pandemic and inflation in many markets, disposable income is both squeezed and more divided.

Whilst the growth in the more mature western markets is slowing, and in some sectors such as PC and Console actually contracting a little, emerging markets promise new opportunities and new frontiers to explore.

The MENA market is currently the fastest growing market, growing its player base by over 8.2% this year and fast approaching 500 million. But it’s not just about players, the creative and publishing side of the games industry is developing strong footholds all across the region with developers, publishers and service companies proliferating, expecting to drive $5 billion of revenue by 2025.

Few countries are more committed to stimulating this growth than Saudi Arabia. Savvy Games Group is seizing this potential and has already invested billions of dollars (c.9% of Embracer and the newly joined ESL FACEIT Group) and is now working on the country’s infrastructure to encourage its own development scene through Nine66.

With this in mind, we couldn’t think of a better location for the inaugural PGC Leaders Summit than the lively capital city of Riyadh. This two-day summit on 30th November and 1st December will focus primarily on the MENA market and provide insight into the growth and opportunities to reach players in both Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region as well as a chance to look ahead to the technologies and business models that will shape both this region and the wider global games industry in the decades to come.

The PGC Leaders Summit will bring together 150 senior leaders to connect offline to share ideas and plan how to construct an innovative and exciting future.

We’ll guide discussions with initial presentations on key trends and experiences from thought-leaders, then give way to focused roundtable discussions as well as revealing the PocketGamer.biz Top 30 games businesses in the MENA region.

Of course we all know the best ideas and connections don’t come from a conference room and this event is also about showcasing the sights and sounds of the region, so we’ll be hosting luxurious lunches and taking you into the desert for some off-road excitement, plus there’s even access to the Soundstorm music festival for those who can stay an extra night!

Ultimately, we believe this will be an inspirational experience and we’d like you to join us to make it truly special. Book your place today and stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks.