Your essential guide to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2022 next week

We’re just a week away until our triumphant return to the spiritual home of mobile gaming for the first time in three years! Are you ready for it?

Europe’s favourite mobile gaming conference series, Pocket Gamer Connects, is returning to Helsinki for the first time in over two years and it’s going to be absolutely incredible. All the highly anticipated conference action is kicking off in exactly a week and taking place over the course of two jam-packed days, November 27th to 28th, and you won’t want to miss the greatest iteration of our Helsinki conference yet!

In between incredible insights from world-class speakers, endless networking opportunities with hundreds of the world’s top gaming companies and an abundance of matchmaking events that can help you connect with your dream business collaborators, PG Connects Helsinki could truly be a game changer for you and your career. With more than 1,500 attendees expected, leading companies are already booking meetings through MeetToMatch, and you won’t want to miss out on your chance to book those all-important one-on-one meetings well ahead of time. The clock is ticking, and the conference is only a week away now. If you don’t want to miss out, head over and register at our website as soon as you can!

Not yet sure what to expect of Helsinki? Keep on reading for an overview of everything happening next week at the highly anticipated conference.

Networking extravaganza

There’s well over a thousand registered attendees for our Helsinki show that’s just a week away now, and there’s more rolling in hourly. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to connect with an abundance of games professionals from all walks of life that you may have never gotten to cross paths with anywhere other than at a PG Connects conference. Over 1,500 attendees are joining us for our Helsinki conference, looking to connect both in-person and through our sophisticated digital meeting platform. Hundreds of meetings have already been scheduled on this platform since it went live a week ago, and if you book your ticket today, you can start booking your own as soon as today and have all your meetings planned way ahead of conference time!

Over 650+ games companies from all around the globe will be in attendance next week, including the biggest players in the games ecosystem including Electronic Arts, Supercell, Google, King and so many more. Where else can you book meetings with executives from these companies as easily with the click of a button? Check out a more extensive working list of our A-Z attending companies list here. Here are just a few of the incredible names joining us in Helsinki next week…

A match made in business heaven

When you attend Pocket Gamer Connects conferences, we strive to make sure you get to make the most of your conference ticket and your time there. We don’t want you to spend your conference time tracking down individuals who may or may not be looking for the same in a business partnership that you are, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to take all the guesswork out of the equation and help you get in touch with potential business collaborators! Whether you’re a developer looking for a publisher or investor or you’re a publisher or investor looking for fresh new talent, we have you covered.

Here are the matchmaking events we have available for our Helsinki attendees:

Investor Connector - Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

- Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. The Very Big Indie Pitch - Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

- Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize. The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition - The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts. Please note: applications for the PC + Console Big Indie Pitch are now closed, but be sure to take a look at opportunities available at our future shows.

- The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts. Please note: applications for the PC + Console Big Indie Pitch are now closed, but be sure to take a look at opportunities available at our future shows. Publisher SpeedMatch - Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

Brilliant speakers, brilliant insights

You’re coming to learn from the world’s leading authorities in their fields, and we couldn’t be prouder of the amazing talent we have joining us as speakers at PG Connects Helsinki. Our speakers always bring immense wisdom and a wealth of expertise to our conferences. Game industry veterans and thought leaders are bringing game-changing insights to our show and discussing everything from ad insights to developer tools to monetisation tactics and so much more. We even have an exclusive summit taking place at the conference to discuss all things metaverse, blockchain, NFTs, web3. With 21 tracks taking place on three different stages, you won’t want to miss a moment of these insightful sessions, and you won’t have to! All attendees get full access to on-demand replays of all the seminars, panels and sessions taking place in Helsinki, so you can watch back from the comfort of your own home once the conference’s over and truly get the greatest possible value out of your ticket.

Top executives from world-leading companies are joining us in Helsinki to share their priceless knowledge for two full days, and we couldn’t be happier to spotlight just some of the highly anticipated sessions taking place next week.

A session on using purchase behaviour targeting insights to scale IAPs in the age of the app-ocalypse with Bango’s Brett Orlanski

How do you diversify game creative at scale? Learn all the insights from Rovio’s Claire Rozain

Sonja Ängeslevä of Phantom Labs shares how to maximise creative freedom of independent development squads with templates and automation.

How do we use humour as a narrative strategy? Learn all the top strategies from King’s Maiěra Testa

How do we master in-game ads? Learn from the expert in an unmissable session with Adverty’s Thorbjörn Warin

Don’t miss learning everything you’ve wanted to know about web3, games and the future of the internet with Kelly Vero of Core Games and Marja Konttinen of Decentraland

A session all about design for all: creating balanced gameplay through inclusivity with Tülay McNally of EA

We’re discussing the indie approach to AAA development with João Eiras Antunes of Massive - A Ubisoft Studio, don’t miss it!

A value-packed two days

PG Connects conferences are like no other, and there’s a reason why 97% of attendees stating they would recommend the conference to a colleague, and 96% saying that they would be interested in coming back for more. We pride ourselves upon the value we deliver our attendees, and the ROI our Helsinki conference brings to the table is incredible. Here’s what you can expect with your ticket to our Helsinki show:

Entry to the main conference including access to all 21 diverse content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to unmissable matchmaking sessions such as Investor Connector, The Very Big Indie Pitches, Publisher SpeedMatch, Pocket Jam and more

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

