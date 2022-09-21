The future is in the metaverse! Learn all the essential jumping on points from experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Ready to step into the metaverse? We’re exposing all the essential jumping on points you need to be aware of at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, and you won’t want to miss out!

Pocket Gamer Connects events are renowned for securing the greatest ROI in both networking opportunities and insights learned. The future starts here: learn essential metaverse jumping-on points for everyone from experts at the cutting edge of the field at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, you won't want to miss joining us and over 1,200 games professionals from all around the globe this September 27 to 28 for our biggest, greatest conference in Helsinki yet.

We're returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming for our biggest show there yet. We're bringing back our highly attended fringe events including our flagship Very Big Indie Pitch events as well as Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and more. 200 of the games industry's top thought leaders are joining us to discuss all the most pressing topics facing the industry today across 21 diverse topic tracks spanning the course of the two days.

Today, we're shining the spotlight on Mapping the Metaverse. In this exciting PG Connects Helsinki track, the future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points. The track will feature sessions tackling topics such as UGC as a doorway to the metaverse, achieving true immersion and inclusion in the metaverse, and building the metaverse economy.

This track is part of our unmissable Blockchain Games NEXT Summit, a summit running alongside our Helsinki show focusing on the next wave of web3 games technology including blockchain games, NFTs and the metaverse. You can learn more about it here.

Keep on reading to find out more about what the track is all about.

Mapping the Metaverse: September 28

9:00 - We’re starting off the track strong with Yahaha Studios’ Joakim Linna speaking on how UGC is the doorway to the metaverse!

9:20 - Thoughtfish’s Sebastian Thoma delves into how to create digital twins of the real world and why it will improve your project’s retention! Don’t miss it.

9:40 - 4Players’ Patty Toledo is tackling how to achieve true immersion and inclusion in the metaverse. You won’t want to miss this brilliant session!

10:00 - Next up, learn whether there is only one metaverse from an insightful expert panel featuring Martine Spaans of FGL, Jari Pauna of Supremacy Games, Kelly Vero of Core Game, Patty Toledo of 4Players and Ana Domina of Amata World.

10:40 - Up next, we’re talking living assets, evolutive NFTs for playing fair in the metaverse with Freeverse’s Alun Evans.

11:00 - How are we building the metaverse economy? Learn essential insights from Guild of Guardians (Immutable)’s Derek Lau.

11:20 - Finally, we’re rounding out the track with a panel on what needs to change for the metaverse to be inclusive at all times. Learn from the amazing panel featuring Peggy Anne Salz of Mobile Groove, Agnieszka Besz of Decentraland, Matthew Warneford of Dubit, Jacki Vause of Dimoso and David Villalon of Voicemod.

