News

Global Games Pitch - Mobile Games takes place on November 2nd to 3rd

The online pitching event will give the spotlight to participants to shout their projects to the world

Global Games Pitch - Mobile Games takes place on November 2nd to 3rd
By

Get ready for Global Games Pitch — Mobile Games in November! 

It’s an international online pitching event where you’ll have a chance to get your game noticed by publishers and investors from all over the world.

  • You'll get access to the database of publishers and investors and an opportunity to write to them directly
  • You will get access to Knowledge Base and pitching tips
  • You’ll join the updated pitching & matchmaking online platform that works all year round
  • You’ll get access to online webinars from top industry experts
  • The event is 100% online, so you can pitch from wherever you are
  • With a PRO pass, you will get feedback from experienced mentors on your game before the event.

Global Games Pitch is a great opportunity to tell the world about your project and get valuable pieces of advice on how to make it a hit.

Get your chance to grab the attention of the leading industry experts now.

Tickets are already available here.

Get a 30% discount with the promo code GDBAYxPGCHelsinki.

Don’t miss the opportunity!

 


Tags:
Guest Author (Media Partnership)
Guest Author (Media Partnership)

Related Articles

News Oct 15th, 2020

The Global Games Pitch Season 2 goes online on November 16-17 - registration available now