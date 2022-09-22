Enjoy the beautiful sights of Jordan at Pocket Gamer Connects, Nov 12-13

PG Connects Helsinki is mere days away, and we’re already looking ahead to our next big event – our unmissable conference in the stunning country of Jordan!

That’s right. The conference action isn’t stopping any time soon, and you aren’t going to want to miss this one! We’re coming back to the MENA region this November, right at the heart of Jordan in the capital city of Amman. Following our conference in Helsinki next week, we’re landing in Jordan for the second time ever at an all-new location for PG Connects right at the shore of the Dead Sea. It’s going to be incredible.

The PG Connects conference experience you know and love is coming to Jordan on a bigger scale than ever before! Over 700 games industry professionals from all around the globe will be joining us in Jordan this November 12th to 13th for two fantastic days of networking and sharing brilliant insights. We’ll be hearing from over 100 of the biggest global thought leaders on all the hottest topics facing the games industry today, and we’ve got an abundance of matchmaking opportunities available to take your business to the next level including our highly popular Very Big Indie Pitch events, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and more. Don’t miss it!

Today, we’re sharing more about Jordan as a location and what you can look forward to even beyond conference days. Read on to find out more about the country and what you can look forward to exploring during your time there!

Get to know a little bit more about Jordan

Known officially as “the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan”, Jordan has been a crossroads for the Middle East due to its geographic location when it comes to major trade and communications since ancient times, and Amman is one of the oldest cities in existence. It borders and connects Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the Red Sea, Israel and the Palestinian National Authority. Its geography includes the lowest point on earth as well, the glorious Dead Sea (which PG Connects Jordan will take place right on the shore of).

Jordan’s total population is about 6.3 million people, and 2 million of those live in the capital Amman. With the conference taking place at the heart of the Jordanian capital, it presents an unparalleled opportunity to explore the incredible city, an incredible nexus that’s connected Asia, Africa and Europe for years. Jordan is a popular tourist destination, being home to well over 100,000 archaeological, religious and tourist sites. The city presents countless opportunities to learn more about the Middle East and ancient civilisations, with statues in the ancient city dating back to 7500 BC. It draws in pilgrimage often as well, as it is part of what’s globally known as the Holy Land and features some incredible high points in the city that allow you to oversee spectacular panoramic views of surrounding unmissable sights such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and the cities of Bethlehem and Jerusalem on a clear day on Mount Nebo.

Make the most of your time in Amman!

This conference is taking place at an unparalleled location, and sightseeing is an absolute must! The Jordanian capital of Amman has a long history, being inhabited since the Bronze Age, and its gorgeous Greco-Roman sites bring flocks of tourists from all over the world to marvel at the magnificence of its architecture. Further, Amman is an incredibly cosmopolitan city, brimming with diversity and forward-gazing innovations while maintaining the glory of ancient times today. We urge you to book a few days around conference time so you can truly make the most of the location and explore this amazing location, and we’ve got just a few suggestions on what to do in your time there (with some going beyond the city if you’ve got some days to spare!):

Wonder at the the ancient ruins of the Byzantines and Islamic peoples at the Citadel

Walk through the Roman Theatre, one of the most important monuments still standing from ancient Roman Philadelphia.

Visit the Jordan Museum and marvel at the incredible Jordanian artefacts!

Drop by the King Abdullah Mosque, one of Jordan’s top must-see landmarks.

Relax on Rainbow Street, a famous road full of cafes, souvenirs and more known for its lively yet relaxed tourist-friendly atmosphere!

Climb up the majestic Mount Nebo on a clear day for unmissable panoramic views of Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and the cities of Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

Put on your hiking shoots and head over to Wadi Rum, a must-see for anyone looking to explore the desert of Jordan! There’s even hot air balloon rides available here, and a night camp to enjoy.

Another one for the hiking lovers: The Jordan Trail. It’s a 402 mile walk throughout the entire country, so you might want to really set aside time for this one, but if you’re looking for a challenge, it’s absolutely unmissable.

Don’t miss the Jerash Ruins of Jordan. The ancient city is only a short 30 minute drive from Amman. They’re considered some of the best preserved ruins outside of Italy, and the ruins go back over 6,500 years.

Save enough time to make the three hour trip from Amman to Jordan’s signature sight, the once forgotten city turned Seventh Wonder of the world, Petra.

