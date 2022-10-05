Introducing Babil Games and Jawaker, our Diamond Sponsors for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is next month, and we couldn’t be more excited to gather the global games industry for two jam-packed days of expert insights and networking right on the shore of the glorious Dead Sea.

A conference as forward-gazing and ambitious as PG Connects Jordan wouldn’t be possible without the support of some amazing sponsors. Today, we want to take this opportunity to introduce and give a massive thank you to our amazing Diamond Sponsors, Babil Games and Jawaker. Babil Games is a leading MENA-based mobile games publisher with international operations, and publishes top-notch games from around the globe to challenge gamers and elevate their experience. Jawaker is the first card game app in the Arab world, headquartered in Jordan and the UAE. Jawaker hosts over 40 of the most popular card and board games that are enjoyed by millions of users globally.

Babil Games

Babil Games is a top-tier mobile games publisher based in the MENA region with international operations. Founded in 2012 and acquired in 2016 by Swedish Gaming Powerhouse, Stillfront Group AB - listed in Nasdaq Stockholm’s Main Market. Babil Games publishes top-notch games from around the world to challenge gamers and elevate their experience. They have a unique, well-crafted approach to navigate international games into targeted markets, considering cultural sensitivity and gamer habits to ensure the best experience for the gamers.

"We're excited and proud to be supporting the gaming industry, especially in Jordan - as it's aspiring with great potential and a promising future. Being one of the first and biggest mobile gaming publishers in MENA, it's our pleasure to be part of this event and share our contribution in all the ways we can,” said Diala Deeb, PR & Communications Manager at Babil Games. "We're looking forward to meeting with professionals in the field visiting from different parts of the world, as well as meeting passionate gamers and potential candidates in Jordan."

Jawaker

Established in 2009 with headquarters in Jordan and the UAE, Jawaker, hosts over 40 of the most popular card and board games that are enjoyed by millions of users globally. Jawaker’s mission is to connect old friends and make new ones through the joy of an online gaming experience. Jawaker develops and publishes all of its games in-house on one app, allowing players to seamlessly switch between their favourite games, mirroring the cultural norms of its players.

In 2021, Jawaker was acquired by the Stillfront Group (SF - NASDAQ) and has become part of an international gaming powerhouse.

“We are excited to be supporting one of the biggest mobile gaming events in the region. We have been building games in MENA for over 10 years and are always excited by the energy of young people attracted to an industry that we believe holds a very bright future. We can’t wait to connect with the industry’s professionals!” said Thamer Matar, Business Development Manager at Jawaker.

