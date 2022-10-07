Lulu Cheng Meservey joins Activision Blizzard executive team

Activision Blizzard has announced the appointment of board member Lulu Cheng Meservey to its executive team. Meservey will assume the newly-created role of executive vice president of corporate affairs and chief communication officer.

In her new role, Meservey will be “helping to shape the company’s strategic direction and leading its communication effort. She will serve as Activision Blizzard’s public voice at a pivotal time ahead of the impending acquisition by Microsoft.”

On the board of directors, Meservey was a key leader of the workplace responsibility committee, overseeing the workplace culture.

“Lulu is a unique talent with a brilliant strategic mind. She has an intuitive grasp of the changing communications landscape, combined with an exceptional ability to connect with diverse audiences. She shares our commitment to a company culture where creativity and excellence can thrive,” said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

Looking forward

A Yale graduate, Meservey has a history of senior roles in a variety of companies, including holding the role of vice president of communications at Substack and co-founder, COO, and president of strategy and communications advisory firm Trailrunner International.

"From serving on the Board, I've already worked closely with Bobby, the leadership team, and many more of the amazing people here. And the more I got to know the people and company, the more impressed I was with the commitment and integrity at every level," said Meservey. "It's clear there's a gap between perception and reality, which is daunting but exciting. I see a big opportunity to share the true story of Activision Blizzard with our talented employees and hundreds of millions of players around the world. Plus, where else do you get to play StarCraft for work?"

The upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is the most expensive video game acquisition of all time. Earlier this year, we listed Activision Blizzard as one of the top mobile game makers of 2022.