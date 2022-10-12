Sign up for business-changing networking opportunities at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan!

Calling all Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan attendees! If you haven’t yet signed up to our facilitated matchmaking opportunities, now’s your chance – you could meet your dream business partner at the conference next month, all you have to do is sign up today.

Pocket Gamer Connects is returning to the magnificent country of Jordan for the second time ever this November 12th to 13th, and it’s going to be a truly elevated conference experience. The show is taking place at an all-new venue right on the shore of the Dead Sea, and over 700 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. We’ll be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels. You won’t want to miss a minute!

Now is the perfect time to book your ticket if you haven’t already. We currently have a limited time Midterm offer available that can save you up to a whopping £140 on your conference ticket, so head over to our website now and secure this amazing deal.

If you’re joining us in Jordan, you won’t want to miss taking part in our highly attended fringe events. They present the incredible opportunity to take part in curated matchmaking, courtesy of PG Connects, that will pair you up with top publishers and investors who are actively looking for new talent and investing opportunities. These events also present the chance to pitch your indie game to a panel of expert judges with the possibility of media coverage and prizes. Don’t miss your chance to make an amazing first impression and get those key conversations started!

Read on to find out about how you can take part in these events below.

Meet your match at PG Connects Jordan!

Investor Connector

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 10AM-1PM

Registration deadline: Friday, November 4

Sign-up link: For developers: Here

For investors: Here

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2022 to apply.

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC + Console Edition

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 12PM-3PM

Registration deadline: Friday, November 4

Sign-up link: Here

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 2PM-3PM

Registration deadline: Friday, November 4

Sign-up link: Here

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2022 to apply.

How do I apply?

Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of PG Connects Jordan to register for all our fringe events besides The Very Big Indie Pitch! If you aren’t a registered attendee yet, you can book your ticket over on our official conference website.

Once you’re all signed up, click on the respective links above that interest you for more details about each event and submit your application for consideration. The sooner you submit your application, the higher your chances of being selected for participation. All submissions will be notified if they are successful. The deadline to register for all fringe events is 23:59 Friday, November 4.

Secure your seat now!

We know you don’t want to miss out on all the conference action happening alongside these unmissable fringe events. Now’s the perfect time for you to secure your spot at our conference in Jordan next month. You can currently save up to £140 on your ticket with our limited time Midterm offer, so don’t wait any longer! Head over to our website and book your ticket today.