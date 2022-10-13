Five reasons why you need to book your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 today!

Looking to join us at our next London show? Now’s your chance to secure the best possible deal, don’t miss out.

We’re starting off 2023 strong with our flagship London show. Pocket Gamer Connects is returning to London on January 23rd to 24th to welcome over 2,000 attendees from all around the globe for two days dedicated to networking, discovering, pitching and learning from over 200 of the world’s leading authorities in gaming. We have a wealth of unmissable forward-gazing tracks covering everything from mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and so many other exciting topics.

As London is our biggest and most popular conference, many attendees like to secure their seats ahead of time. You can now take advantage of some amazing limited time savings, head over to our website to buy your ticket for PG Connects London 2023 and save up to £470 with our unmissable Super Early Bird discount. It’s only available until next week, so the time to act is now!

Keep on reading for a few more reasons you won’t want to miss securing your ticket today.

1) The best possible deal and cheapest ticket you can get!

Our Super Early bird offers are truly for the earliest of birds who know they’re attending the conference and are looking to get the best possible deal! It offers the lowest possible price of any discounts we have available leading up to our conference, so regardless of whether you’re buying a ticket as an indie developer, student or a standard ticket, you can enjoy some major savings! It’s only available for a super limited time, but it can save you up to a whopping £470 – you don’t want to miss it.

2) Book and forget, your seat at our London show is secured!

Our London flagship show is typically our most popular and most highly attended, so if you want to avoid stressing over the holidays about buying your tickets, now is the perfect time for you to book your tickets and now you have a seat reserved just for you at our most popular conference of the year. You can rest easy knowing you got the best possible deal and not worry about the conference again until we pop back into your inbox with your login details for our meeting system a few weeks prior to the actual conference. Sort it now, you’ll be glad you did later!

3) Get access the best value accommodation deals

We know that booking accommodation in London can be a hassle, and we don’t want you wasting your time stressing about where you plan to stay. If you sign up today, you’ll be the first to be notified of hotel booking link which offers preferential rates on hotels in London close to the venue. By booking your ticket now, you can be sure that you get first dibs on accommodation that can be snapped up pretty quickly, so you’ll secure the best price for a hotel and enjoy the convenience of having the conference right at your doorstep.

4) Start familiarising yourself with PG Connects London attendees today

Social media can be an amazing tool for networking, but making first contact can be intimidating. As a registered PG Connects London attendee, you can announce your attendance over social media and interact with our official #PGConnects hashtags so you can start connecting with some of the amazing brands and attendees that will be joining us in London this January! You can even start looking ahead to consider who you’d like to schedule meetings with, and since our meeting system goes live a few weeks before conference time, you get ahead of the crowds and start booking meetings ahead of time!

5) Get access to apply for our range of fringe events including Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch, The Very Big Indie Pitch sessions, Money Maker and more…

As always, our London show is massive and includes all our highly popular fringe events that our attendees know and love. Since it’s a highly attended event, signing up early can be key to ensuring that you get to participate in these events. Whether you’re looking to pitch your game through our Very Big Indie Pitch sessions or meet your business match through our facilitated matchmaking events such as Investor Connector, Publisher Speedmatch, Money Maker and more, the time to sign up is now. You need to be registered as an attendee to be able to sign up to most of these events, and the sooner you do it, the better your chances to get involved! Our fringe applications will open very soon - so don’t miss out!

Get the best possible price on your London ticket now!

Our Super Early Bird discount is only available until next week, and you’re not going to want to miss out on this fantastic discount. You can save hundreds of pounds on your ticket to our biggest, most highly attended show if you take advantage of our limited time sale and buy your ticket now. Head over to our website and secure your ticket with savings up to £470!