Immerse yourself in the beauty of Riyadh ahead of the inaugural PGC Leaders Summit Riyadh

We have an all-new type of summit from the team behind PG Connects, and if you’re a key decision-maker in your company, you won’t want to miss joining us!

We have a first of its kind summit created with senior directors, founders and entrepreneurs in mind. The PGC Leaders Summit Riyadh takes place at the end of November into December, and this special gathering experience is a highly exclusive opportunity for more informal networking to take place and set the stage for deeper conversations between director-level executives. It’s taking place in the unique setting of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, one of the fastest-growing regions in the games industry – the MENA market is forecast to grow 8.2% this year.

You won’t want to miss joining 100-200 leading companies and key decision-makers in the industry from both the MENA region and overseas to exchange insights, network and map out the next decade of this thriving industry. This is a prime place to learn more about the issues and opportunities presented in the region, and you’ll get to hear a mix of talks from celebrated industry experts and partake in unmissable guided roundtable discussions.

On top of all the incredible benefits of being surrounded by the crème de la crème of the games industry, this is a unique experience in a beautiful destination that presents the opportunity for you to enjoy luxurious networking lunches, amazing evening dinner activity and food on the first night and an unmissable desert exploration to a camp where attendees can hop on desert buggies, marvel at the animals in the area including falcons and camels, explore the expansive, spectacular surrounding deserts and bask in the region’s fine cuisine and entertainment. If you’re looking to make the absolute most out of the experience, we have an exclusive all-access pass offering an evening in the sky box at the Soundstorm music festival on the second day of the Summit, as well. It’s going to be a truly elevated, sublime experience to enjoy with fellow key industry leaders. You can learn more about what we have in store for you on the official event website here.

Read on to learn a bit more about what the marvellous city of Riyadh, the glorious backdrop to our unmissable Summit, has to offer.

Learn a little more about Riyadh

Both Saudi Arabia’s official capital and known as its capital of culture, this magnificent city is the largest in Saudi Arabia and in the Arabian Peninsula as a whole. It’s located in the very heart of Saudi Arabia and is a large, sprawling city that blends the beauty of the desert around it with impressive, modern infrastructure. It’s also the most populated city in Saudi Arabia with over 7.5 million people living in the area. There’s a large concentration of over 4,000 mosques in the city, numerous souks (marketplaces) and many other shopping centres to enjoy in the vibrant city centre.

Riyadh has a very diverse population as well, with Saudi nationals making up about two-thirds of the city’s population, the rest made of prominently Asian and Arab people with a small number of Europeans and Americans throughout the city, as well. It’s a youthful city, with over half the residents being under 20 years of age.

Overall, this marvellous city is the most cosmopolitan in all of Saudi Arabia, and visiting can be an immensely culturally enriching experience.

Explore the magic of Riyadh!

Riyadh is a massive city, and we know just how overwhelming it can be to decide where the absolute must-see destinations are! In order to help you with planning ahead, we’ve put together a list of some of the most incredible places in Riyadh that you need to visit. These attractions span everything from modern skyscrapers presenting you with endless shopping opportunities and magnificent views of the heart of the city to going beyond Riyadh and exploring the very Edge of the World, an unmissable geological wonder in the desert, with dramatic cliffs presenting a glorious view of the horizon and desert landscape. There’s something for everyone, and we strongly urge you to book a few days around the Summit to make the most of the location and get to fully experience the incredible city of Riyadh and all the marvels Saudi Arabia has to offer.

For marvellous views, visit the Skybridge in Kingdom Tower – it’s the most famous building in Riyadh and features a massive shopping mall and impressive full 360 view from the Skybridge!

Visit one of the most historically significant sites in Riyadh, the famous Masmak Fort. It’s preserved from the 19th century and now features a museum for visitors to learn about the history of the fortress for free (keep in mind that they have family days, singles days, days separated by gender so you might want to check admission ahead of time).

Shop for antique artefacts at the Deerah Souq (souq meaning marketplace), also known as the Al-Thumairi Souq. It’s the most popular and historic souks in the area and close to the Masmak Fort. It’s a super tourist-friendly souq as well, with most shop owners speaking some English. The labyrinth of shops presents an incredible mix of modern and traditional clothes, carpets, gold, silver, souvenirs and much more. Don’t miss exploring its popular gold souq and antiques souq areas!

Pop by the National Museum of Saudi Arabia and learn all about the history of the country! You’ll want to reserve about two hours to go through the entirety of the large museum.

Enjoy visiting the UNESCO Heritage Site at the “pearl of Saudi Arabia”, Diriyah. Right on the outskirts of the city, the mud architecture-built city used to be among the largest cities in the Arabian Peninsula until its destruction in the early 19th century. It’s a highly popular tourist destination, but make sure you check that it’s open by visiting the official site.

If you save some extra time around the summit to venture beyond Riyadh, you won’t want to miss visiting the Edge of the World. Also known as Jebel Fihrayn, it’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia. It has a gorgeous expansive view of the horizon overlooking its surroundings from cliffs that are 300 metres high. Observe the glory of the desert landscape and discover the marvels of camels travelling through and fossils spread out throughout the grounds.

Want to know more about all the unmissable sights and experiences Riyadh has to offer? The articles below are incredible guides to discovering more of what this fantastic city has in store:

Secure your spot at the summit

This is an unparalleled opportunity to network with fellow director-level executives and discover the latest games industry trends, issues and opportunities in an unmissable setting. You don’t want to miss taking part in this unique experience – it’s an incredible opportunity to form deeper connections and truly immerse yourself in one of the fastest-growing regions in the games industry. Keep in mind that the criteria for entry is that you are a C-suite or director+ level individual. Head over to the official website now and book your ticket at this exclusive gathering, spots are limited!

If you have any questions about whether you qualify, please communicate your interest using this form or email us at support@pgconnects.com.

See you in Riyadh!