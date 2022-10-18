Seven reasons indie developers need to be at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November!

If you’ve been to a Pocket Gamer Connects conference in the past, you must already know that indie developers and publishers make up a large chunk of our attendees. Historically, about 70% of our audience is made up of gamemakers – and we couldn’t be prouder to bring countless opportunities for you to make the most of attending our upcoming shows once more!

If you’re an indie developer looking to see what the fuss is all about and how you can scale your business and advance in your career, PG Connects conferences are the place to be. We put you in the same room as many of the key decision-makers in the industry, and there is no better place to learn, connect and scale. We know the indie talent in the MENA region is absolutely incredible, and we’re thrilled that we get to bring some amazing opportunities for indies to grow their careers to Jordan again and help you take your career to that next level you’ve been dreaming of.

Our next conference is taking place on November 12th to 13th in Jordan, at a gorgeous venue just off the shore of the Dead Sea. It’s going to be a truly elevated experience, and over 700 games industry professionals from all over the world are joining us to hear brilliant insights from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. We’re tackling all the most pressing topics facing the industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panel discussions. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the opportunities we have available for indies.

Want to learn more about what we have in store for indies at PG Connects Jordan? Read on below to find out more!

1. Big Indie Zone

The Big Indie Zone is an exclusive expo area within the conference dedicated to indie developers and their games.

It offers developers the chance to pre-book a two-day demo table (including conference passes, making this an excellent value option) and present their awesome creation to fellow Connects delegates within a conducive setting.

The zone runs for the full duration of the two days and is always a vibrant and very popular segment of any Connects conference.

Whether you’re a publisher looking for new talent, an investor in search of your next focus, a service provider keen to share the benefits of your tools, or even a developer hoping to exchange ideas with your contemporaries, swinging by The Big Indie Zone comes highly recommended.

2. Indie Developer Competition

Indie developers are the lifeblood of the games industry, and we’re proud to present an opportunity for all developers to potentially get to attend and showcase their work to thousands of key industry decision-makers. This year, we’re running an exclusive competition where indie developers can enter a draw and potentially win a free expo table and tickets to attend the conference. As a winner, you’ll have a prime spot in the middle of all the conference action to show off your work to hundreds of publishers, media and other influential PG Connects attendees.

You’ve got nothing to lose! Enter your details here to be signed up for the opportunity to show off your work to thousands of key industry leaders at your very own table at PG Connects Jordan.

Alternatively, you can secure your expo space at PG Connects Jordan 2022 by purchasing your table in the Big Indie Zone. Book your table today via our registration page here.

3. Big Indie Pitches

The Very Big Indie Pitch is a bigger version of our regular BIP events, which sees indie developers present their games to a panel of expert judges looking for critical feedback - and a share of a promotional prize package worth thousands of dollars. We have an unmissable opportunity for mobile, PC and console gamemakers at our Jordan show to show off their work to a panel of key industry judges!

If you’re currently working on a new mobile, PC or console game, we urge you to get involved! Getting signed up for these couldn’t be easier, you can learn more about the event and submit your game at this link any time before Friday, November 4th for consideration.

4. Investor Connector

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

If you’re a developer looking to take part, please go here. If you’re an investor looking for exciting new opportunities, please go here.

Keep in mind that the deadline for applications is Friday, November 4, 2022 – submitting your details as soon as possible is highly encouraged.

5. Publisher SpeedMatch

The Publisher SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated one-hour stint of speed-date style meetings.

These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference. (Of course, everyone is still free to make as many meetings as they’d like using the standard MeetToMatch meeting platform – free to all delegates.)

If you’re interested in taking part simply fill in the application form here. The deadline for applications is Friday, November 4. Submitting early is highly encouraged!

6. Content by developers, for developers

A massive 70% of our attendees are developers and publishers, and when curating our content, making sure that we have high-value practical content for them to apply directly to their careers is essential. Each and every one of our topic tracks has content that all developers won’t want to miss, but some of our tracks in particular are going to have crucial insights for indies. Learn more about them below:

Game Dev Stories - Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

The Developer Toolkit - Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Building on Blockchain - An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games

The Growth Track - Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game

Show Me the Money - Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference

Beyond Games - Where games intersect with the worlds of films, TV, comics, music, books, pop culture and more...

You can check out all our tracks on our official conference website now for a closer look at what you can expect this November.

Our world-class speakers are part of what make PG Connects conferences so unmissable, and we have some of the best lined up for developers looking to elevate their expertise and learn from our star speakers. Here are just a few of the brilliant sessions we have lined up for you in Jordan:

Leap of faith: what do you need to know when developing your first game? with Kay Gruenwoldt from Nine66, Mustafa Swiedan from Chick Mania Entertainment, Danar Kayfi from Game Zanga, Ibrahim Al-Hasan from Mad Hook, Jana AlBdour and Sakura Games and Lara Al Safadi of Roya Media Group

Future of Payments in Gaming with Faisal Al Bitar of Tamatem

How Neuroscience, Neuropsychology and Neurotechnology benefit game development with Philipp Zent of Brainamics

And much, much more!

7. Big savings on tickets for indie developers

We want to make our events as accessible as possible, so, we have an incredible discount available for the backbone of the games industry! Indie developers can get hundreds of pounds off their tickets to all our conferences, including our upcoming Jordan conference. You can head over to our official conference website now and secure your ticket as a developer for a reduced price – don’t miss taking advantage of our limited time Mid-Term discount, too! It’s instantly applied and with both of these discounts available, you can save hundreds on your ticket to PG Connects Jordan.

Book your ticket now!

Now is the time to take advantage of our limited time Mid-term offer! You won’t want to miss joining us at our highly anticipated show by the Dead Sea, and you can save hundreds if you buy our reduced ticket offer available for indie developers. Get all the perks listed above for a lower price, and buy your tickets before prices rise!