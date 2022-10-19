Get expert insights on the growing MENA games market at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Drum roll, please… the highly anticipated schedule for our upcoming conference in Jordan is officially LIVE! It’s going to be absolutely incredible, but don’t just take our word for it. Head over to our official conference website now to check out everything we’re preparing for you come November 12th to 13th.

We’re back in the MENA region once more, and this time, it’s at an all-new luxurious venue just outside of Jordan’s capital, Amman, right on the Dead Sea. We’re welcoming over 700 games industry professionals from around the globe for two days of incredible networking opportunities and brilliant insights from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panel discussions. Today, we’re unveiling a closer look at what our brilliant speakers will be discussing!

Without further ado, take a look below to see what we've got in store for you come November!

Forward-gazing content tracks

It’s the conference you know and love, with some fantastic all-new content in an all-new glorious venue. You won’t want to miss revisiting some classic conference tracks giving the rundown on where the industry is today and where it’s headed, and we have some content that’s brand new and dedicated to the MENA region. There is no other PG Connects conference where you can get all these exclusive insights! Here’s what we have lined up for you in Jordan next month…

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe

Marvellous MENA

Insight into how the Middle East and North Africa region's game industry is performing.

Game Dev Stories

Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

Show Me the Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference

Esports Academy

Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market.

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game

Building on Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

NFT Know-how

Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way we play today.

Beyond Games

Where games intersect with the worlds of films, TV, comics, music, books, pop culture and more…

Middle East Momentum

It's already the fastest growing region: how big can it get? What technologies and trends will shape growth in the next decade?

Want an even closer look at what your day-to-day is going to look like at the conference? Check out our full schedule, now live on the official PG Connects website.

Two days of high-value, cutting-edge content

Our Jordan conference is shaping up to be a content-packed and star-studded two days. Our schedule is already full of brilliant speakers, forward-thinking sessions and unmissable panel discussions that will shed insight on experts’ perspectives on the most pressing issues facing the games industry today. You won’t want to miss a second of everything key industry leaders have to share about their expertise, insights and predictions for the industry. Below are just a few of the incredible sessions you won’t want to miss in Jordan:

Impact of the Coming Recession on Mobile Game Publishing & UA – Old Game, New Rules with Ratko Bozovic and Miikka Lindgren of Sandsoft

IAP Pricing strategy in an Inflationary World with Ted Verani of Wappier

Staying Above Water in a Downturned Market: Growing the Games Market in Difficult Times with our very own Chris James of Steel Media, Kadri Harma of Nine66, Volkan Taban of Gamester, Thamer Matar of Jawaker, Jim Ying of CVCapital and Hussam Hammo of Tamatem.

AAA Blockchain Gaming in the Middle East with Fares Abu-Taleb of Ghost-Ivy

How to publish mobile games in the MENA region with AJ Fahmi of Babil

