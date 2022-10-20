Last chance to save up to £470 on your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023!

January will be here before you know it, and today’s your last chance to secure your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects London for the best price possible!

You read that right. We currently have a Super Early Bird sale happening that can save you up to a whopping £470 on your ticket to our flagship PG Connects conference in London if you buy your ticket before midnight tonight. Head over to our website and buy your ticket now! You know you don’t want to miss out, and there’s only hours left to take advantage of this amazing offer.

Our London show is our most highly attended and popular conference by far, and it’s the first conference we have lined up in 2023. Europe’s favourite mobile gaming conference is returning to London this January 23rd to 24th and over 2,000 attendees from all around the globe are joining us for two days of networking, discovering, pitching and learning from over 200 of the games industry’s top thought leaders. This is an absolutely unmissable conference, and it is one of the best chances to connect with the global games industry and get next year in your business started on the right foot, all in the heart of London.

Keep on reading to learn a little more about what’s happening in London this January!

What’s going on at Pocket Gamer Connects London?

The leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in January 2023. Roughly 2,000 attendees from the games industry will gather at The Brewery for two days in January 2023 to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the world’s leading authorities.

The event will cover mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more across 20 unmissable conference tracks. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Plus, there will be all the usual fringe events designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities.

London is always our biggest and most-popular conference. But just because you've attended in the past, don't think you've seen it all before! Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 will feature new track themes and new business content designed to look to the future. Stay tuned to learn more about what we’ve got in store for you this coming January…

Endless opportunities to connect

London is historically our biggest and most highly attended show, so our facilitated matchmaking programmes and pitching opportunities are usually booked out! The best way to make sure that you can take advantage of these amazing opportunities to make life-changing connections and potentially even meet the business match of your dreams is to sign up for our events early. If you sign up today, not only will you score massive savings on our biggest show of the year, but you will also enjoy being one of the first to secure your spot in our highly popular fringe events when the links to register go live! Here’s what you can get involved in at PG Connects London 2023…

Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile edition

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Journalist Bar

Getting your games in front of the media can be tricky, so we've taken the hassle out of it. Come to our dedicated online booth and meet journalists from Pocket Gamer

Your conference ticket includes...

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks, expo and dedicated meeting areas on both days

Invitation to access fringe sessions such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch, Journalist Bar and more (if eligible: free separate application required, places may be limited)

Entry to the Global Connects Party on the evening of day one

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi in the venue

A personal and company profile on the MeetToMatch meeting platform and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks and panels in our Video Vault after the event

Book your ticket before midnight tonight!

This is your last chance to save a whopping £470 on your PG Connects London ticket! It’s the best possible ticket price you can score for our most popular event, and the time to join in all the conference fun ahead of time is now. Go into the holiday season and into 2023 with full confidence that you got the best possible deal for this conference and that you’ll have a seat waiting for you come January! Head over to our official conference website and book your ticket before midnight tonight to secure the best possible price.

See you in London!