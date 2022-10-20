The top five deals of 2022 (so far)

Drake Star’s Global Gaming Industry Report broke down the biggest deals of 2022 so far, showing that it’s been a strong year for the gaming sector as a whole - so far, 2022 has seen three of the biggest mobile gaming acquisitions of all time, with Drake Star estimating that further deals could be struck before the end of the year.

So what were the biggest deals of the year? We’ve broken down the biggest deals listed as part of our continued coverage of the report, starting with…

Number 1 - Activision Blizzard

Acquired by: Microsoft

Valuation: $68.7 billion

Not just the biggest deal of 2022 so far, but the biggest gaming acquisition of all time, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard has made waves throughout the industry.

Although the deal has been approved in several territories, such as Brazil and Saudi Arabia, the acquisition is currently being investigated by the UK’s Competition and Marketing Authority (CMA) has signalled its intent to scrutinise the deal before approval, and Sony CEO Jim Ryan has reportedly lobbied the EU to scupper the deal.

The sticking point seems to be Ubisoft’s Call of Duty franchise, one of the most successful in gaming history, with the CMA - and Sony - concerned that the agreement doesn’t do enough to ensure the franchise’s future on PlayStation consoles.

Regardless, the deal has been one of the biggest evolving stories of the year, with Activision Blizzard’s strength on mobile devices cited as a key reasoning for the proposed deal.