The top five deals of 2022 (so far)

We break down the biggest acquisitions of 2022 so far, as reported by Drake Star

Drake Star’s Global Gaming Industry Report broke down the biggest deals of 2022 so far, showing that it’s been a strong year for the gaming sector as a whole - so far, 2022 has seen three of the biggest mobile gaming acquisitions of all time, with Drake Star estimating that further deals could be struck before the end of the year.

So what were the biggest deals of the year? We’ve broken down the biggest deals listed as part of our continued coverage of the report, starting with…

Number 1 - Activision Blizzard

Acquired by: Microsoft
Valuation: $68.7 billion

Not just the biggest deal of 2022 so far, but the biggest gaming acquisition of all time, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard has made waves throughout the industry.

Although the deal has been approved in several territories, such as Brazil and Saudi Arabia, the acquisition is currently being investigated by the UK’s Competition and Marketing Authority (CMA) has signalled its intent to scrutinise the deal before approval, and Sony CEO Jim Ryan has reportedly lobbied the EU to scupper the deal.

The sticking point seems to be Ubisoft’s Call of Duty franchise, one of the most successful in gaming history, with the CMA - and Sony - concerned that the agreement doesn’t do enough to ensure the franchise’s future on PlayStation consoles.
Regardless, the deal has been one of the biggest evolving stories of the year, with Activision Blizzard’s strength on mobile devices cited as a key reasoning for the proposed deal.


  • 1 Zynga

    Zynga logo

    Acquired by: Take-Two Interactive
    Valuation: $12.7 billion

    The mobile market is the most profitable sector of the gaming industry, so it’s natural that game makers would take notice. Take-Two Interactive’s acquisition of Zynga isn’t just the second biggest of the year but the second biggest gaming acquisition of all time, showcasing the desire of game makers to increase their footprint on mobile platforms.

    Under the terms of the acquisition Zynga will take charge of Take-Two’s mobile portfolio and ongoing strategy, and since becoming a part of the Take-Two family has made acquisitions of its own, closing the acquisition of Storemaven in September.


  • 2 ironSource

    ironSource logo

    Acquired by: Unity
    Valuation: $4.4 billion

    Unity’s merger with ironSource was one of the biggest stories in the mobile space this year, not least due to ironSource competitor AppLovin stepping in with an offer to acquire Unity in an attempt to maintain its own competitiveness in the market. The deal was eventually rejected and, whilst industry experts theorised that AppLovin could increase its offer, they declined to do so, letting the deal continue unchallenged.

    This deal gives ironSource direct access to the estimated 70 percent of mobile developers that utilise Unity as their development platform of choice.


  • 3 Bungie

    Bungie logo

    Acquired by: Sony
    Valuation: $3.6 billion

    It’s a testament to the success of the mobile market in 2022 that this isn’t just the fourth largest gaming acquisition of 2022, but the third to be listed among the largest gaming acquisitions of all time.

    Bungie is the latest acquisition by Sony as it expands its portfolio.However, unlike other subsidiaries such as Insomniac and Naughty Dog, Bungie will operate as an independent studio and publisher under the Sony Interactive Entertainment umbrella rather than becoming a part of PlayStation Studios. As such, Bungie will continue to release titles for a variety of platforms.

    The studio has been relatively quiet on the mobile front, however rumours have been flying about a possible entry into the space for some time, with IGN stating in July that the company is reportedly working on a mobile game based on the hit IP Destiny.


  • 4 ESL

    ESL logo

    Acquired by: Savvy Games Group
    Valuation: $1.05 billion

    ESL is the last acquisition on this list valued at above a billion dollars, but in its own way it’s just as interesting due to the acquirer - Savvy Games Group is wholly owned by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, PIF.

    Saudi Arabia has been making increasing attempts to become the hub of the global gaming industry, with more acquisitions planned as part of a $38.7 billion gaming strategy, which includes the acquisition of an as-of-yet unnamed gaming publisher for $13 billion. This strategy aims to bring 39 thousand gaming jobs to Saudi Arabia.

    Earlier this year, ESL partnered with Qualcomm on a multi-platform esports competition.


