Get exclusive insight to the hottest global trends at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan!

So many trends, so little time. With so many trends showing up in mobile gaming today, and so many emerging markets that seem promising, where should we be focusing our efforts? Get all the insights you need from our global experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan next month!

We’re coming back to Jordan on November 12th to 13th, and you won’t want to miss everything we have in store for you at this unmissable conference. The MENA region is a key area of growth for the games industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to get to have a show in the magnificent country of Jordan once more. Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan going to truly be an elevated conference experience. The show is taking place at an all-new luxurious venue right on the shore of the Dead Sea, and over 700 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our amazing speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels. You won’t want to miss a minute!

Each day leading up to the conference, we’ll be sharing a little bit about the content you can look forward to learning about, and today, we're talking about our Global Trends track at PG Connects Jordan. In this track, we’ll be discussing from East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe. You’ll get to learn all about trends in AI for UA in mobile games, the impact of the coming recession on mobile game publishing & UA, and how your values affect your game’s global success. You won’t want to miss this track if you are a professional or investor looking for the best emerging trends and markets to focus on.

Keep reading for the details on what this track is all about!

Global Trends: November 12th

11:00 - We’re kicking off the track with a session on Trends in AI for UA in Mobile Games, courtesy of Eric Hartness of GamechangersSF.

11:20 - Next up, we’re tackling the Impact of the Coming Recession on Mobile Game Publishing & UA with Ratko Bozovic of Sandsoft.

11:40 - Join Xsolla’s Andrey Kalugin as we explore Distribution and monetization: connecting with players beyond the stores' boundaries.

12:00 - We’re rounding out this unmissable track with Geogrify’s Kate Edwards for a session on How Your Values Affect Your Game's Global Success. Don’t miss it!

Book your ticket to Jordan now!

We are only a few weeks away from our grand return to the MENA region, and we would love for you to join us. Don’t miss your chance to have a front row seat at these sessions and hear from our brilliant speakers! You can currently take advantage of our incredible Mid-term offer, which can save you up to £140 on your conference ticket if you book your ticket today. Prices will be rising soon, so don’t miss out!

See you in Jordan!