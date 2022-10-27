There’s one week left to save up to £140 on your Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan ticket! Don’t miss out

Do you plan on joining us at our first MENA show in 3 years? Now is the perfect time to secure your spot at our Jordan show coming up this November and get an amazing deal – don’t miss your chance.

The highly anticipated return of our globally loved b2b gaming conference to the MENA region is finally taking place! We’re coming back to Jordan for the first time since 2019, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you everything we have lined up for this special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects, including more tracks, more networking, more speakers, more expert-led sessions and more opportunities to do business.

There’s only one week left to score savings of up to £140 on your ticket to PG Connects Jordan! If you’re looking to make the most of this limited time offer, head over to our website now and book your ticket before prices rise next week.

Looking to learn a little more about what we have in store for you at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan? Keep on reading to find out.

What’s going on at PG Connects Jordan?

Over 700 attendees from all over the globe will be joining us at a luxurious new location right on the shore of the Dead Sea and 30 minutes from Jordan’s capital on November 12th to 13th for two days full of knowledge-sharing and making career-changing connections. Publishers, developers, investors, tool providers, platformers and many, many other professionals will be in attendance. They will also hear from over 100 of the industry’s leading experts who will be sharing their insights and case studies into the games industry and where it’s headed across 13 diverse, future-gazing topic tracks. You won’t want to miss what we’ve got in store for you!

Over the course of the two days, you can also expect to:

Connect and do business with top decision-makers from some of the biggest companies around the world! Previous attending companies include Supercell, King, Space Ape Games, Niantic, SYBO, Tencent, Mythical Games, Unity, Jam City, Skybound, Apple, Rovio, Disney and many, many more

Demo first-hand the best of indie work from smaller teams and solo developers in The Big Indie Zone

Pitch your indie game to our panel of expert judges for real-time feedback and potential for widespread press coverage and incredible prizes!

Take part in our matchmaking opportunities that put you in touch with top publishers actively looking for their next great opportunity

On an additional, optional third day… If you are a speaker or VIP attendee or book your ticket separately, join us for an unmissable day trip to one of the wonders of the world – Petra! This is a magical site with incredibly rich history to discover, and a must-see if you’re in the region. This opportunity is open to all conference ticket-holders, but book your spot now as numbers are highly limited.

What does my conference ticket include?

Entry to the main conference includes access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch (if eligible - a separate application will be required)

Free tea and coffee on both days and refreshments

Free wifi

A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Book your ticket before it’s too late!

The clock is ticking and you don’t want to miss your chance to save up to £140 on your ticket to our Jordan show! Prices are rising next week, so don’t wait up – head over to our website now and make the most of our Mid-Term discount while it’s still available. Keep in mind that even if you are securing reduced pricing as a student or indie developer, the discount applies, so you can get an even better deal if you register before next week, as well.