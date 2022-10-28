What’s next in game development innovation? Learn from top developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan!

What are the top game developers in both the MENA region and the global scene at large working on at this moment? Get all the details of the next big thing in the mobile games industry is going to be from top developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

We’re coming back to Jordan on November 12th to 13th, and you won’t want to miss everything we have in store for you at this unmissable conference. The MENA region is a key area of growth for the games industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to get to have a show in the magnificent country of Jordan once more. Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan going to truly be an elevated conference experience. The show is taking place at an all-new luxurious venue right on the shore of the Dead Sea, and over 700 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our amazing speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels. You won’t want to miss a minute!

Each day leading up to the conference, we’ll be sharing a little bit about the content you can look forward to learning about, and today, we're talking about our Game Dev Stories track at PG Connects Jordan. In this track, we’ll be hearing from game developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way. You’ll get to learn all about the dangers of hypercasual game design, cultural representation in games and creating strong multicultural IPs. You won’t want to miss this track if you are a fellow developer or interested games professional looking to learn more about the development side of the industry.

Keep reading for the details on what this track is all about!

Game Dev Stories: November 12th

15:20 - Get all the details on The Recontact Journey: Expanding Beyond a Game, courtesy of our superstar speaker Simay Dinc of Recontact Digital Arts.

15:40 - Next up, learn about Navigating the Dangers of Hypercasual Game Design with Tom Cunliffe of Kwalee.

16:00 - How do we achieve Cultural Representation in Games? Don’t miss this discussion with Abdallah Elshabrawy of FitNot Games.

16:20 - Dive into a session on Effectively Weaving Brand Partners Into Your User Experience, a session led by Matt Sharpe of Zynga/Take-Two Interactive.

16:40 - Sit back and enjoy a panel on Games Beyond Borders: How To Create Strong Multicultural IPs, featuring Kay Gruenwoldt of Nine66, Ahmed Alaa of Cryptyd, Hazim Al-Hanbali of Mad Hook and Bassam AlRomainthy of Target Gamers.

Book your ticket to Jordan now!

We are only a few weeks away from our grand return to the MENA region, and we would love for you to join us. Don’t miss your chance to have a front row seat at these sessions and hear from our brilliant speakers! You can currently take advantage of our incredible Mid-term offer, which can save you up to £140 on your conference ticket if you book your ticket today. Prices will be rising soon, so don’t miss out!

See you in Jordan!