Get the best advice in raising investment for your projects at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Industry leaders will share practical insight on securing funding that will make a difference

By , Events Marketing Executive

Raising investment for your games, projects or companies can be tricky, but it is essential in order to grow your business. You can learn from the very best in raising investment at the leading games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

We’re back in the city of Amman on November 12th to 13th, and you won’t want to miss everything we have in store for you at this unmissable conference. The MENA market is the fastest growing market in the games industry with plenty of opportunities to explore.

Over 700 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our amazing speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels.

Each day leading up to the conference, we’ll be sharing a little bit about the content you can look forward to learning about. Today’s spotlight focuses on the Show Me The Money track, which aims to share top insight in securing funding to boost your business.

Keep on reading for all the details on what this track entails.

Show Me The Money: November 13th

14:20 - Kicking off the track is a superstar session with Tamatem’s Faisal Al Bitar on the future of payments in gaming.

14:40 - Following the opening session is a fireside chat with CVCapital’s Jim Ying and Steel Media’s Gee Witchalls on M&A trends and what to expect.

15:00 - Rounding off the track is a star studded panel discussing how to grow in the games market in difficult times. This panel features Nine66’s Kadri Harma, Jawaker’s Thamer Matar, Gamester Kids’ Volkan Taban, Chris James, Jim Ying. Tamatem’s Hussam Hammo and Clever Ads Solutions’ Oleg Shlyamovych.

Book your ticket to Jordan now!

We are only a few weeks away from our grand return to the MENA region, and we would love for you to join us. Don’t miss your chance to have a front row seat at these sessions and hear from our brilliant speakers! You can currently take advantage of our incredible Mid-Term offer, which can save you up to £140 on your conference ticket if you book your ticket today. Prices will be rising soon, so don’t miss out!


