Don’t miss your chance to take your career to the next level with Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan’s matchmaking opportunities!

At Pocket Gamer Connects conferences, we don’t let you go it alone.

Unlike other conferences, PG Connects prides itself upon facilitating the connections between attendees. We know you’ve invested in your career and your business by buying your ticket, and we want to make sure that you have the greatest possible ROI from that. We are pleased to offer matchmaking and pitching opportunities for anyone that’s looking for the guesswork to be taken out of finding your next great business collaborator or getting your new project in front of the biggest names in the industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them along to our upcoming PG Connects Jordan conference.

Pocket Gamer Connects is returning to the incredible country of Jordan for the second time ever this November 12th to 13th, and our return to the MENA region is going to be a truly elevated conference experience. The show is taking place at an all-new luxurious venue right on the shore of the Dead Sea, and over 700 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. We’ll be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels across 13 diverse topic tracks. It’s going to be amazing.

We have some unique opportunities coming up at our Jordan show and the deadlines are coming up this week! Check out what we have in store for you at PG Connects Jordan below and sign up now – signing up comes at absolutely no extra cost to you, so there’s no reason not to.

The events you can look forward to at PG Connects Jordan

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC + Console Edition

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 12PM-3PM

Registration deadline: Friday, November 4

Sign-up link: Here

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 2PM-3PM

Registration deadline: Friday, November 4

Sign-up link: Here

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2022 to apply.

Book your ticket today!

You need to be a registered PG Connects Jordan attendee in order to sign up for most of our matchmaking events, so head over to our website and book your ticket if you haven’t already! You can currently take advantage of our limited time Mid-Term offer as well, which can save you up to £140, so be sure to do so before prices rise and the registration deadline for our events comes up. You don’t want to miss your chance!