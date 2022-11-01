Discover all you need to know about the competitive gaming scene at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

The competitive gaming market has been growing exponentially in recent years, and now it’s time to conquer it by discovering the opportunities that await at the leading games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

We’re back in the city of Amman on November 12th to 13th, and you won’t want to miss everything we have in store for you at this unmissable conference. The MENA market is the fastest growing market in the games industry with plenty of opportunities to explore.

Over 700 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our amazing speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels.

Each day leading up to the conference, we’ll be sharing a little bit about the content you can look forward to learning about. Today’s spotlight focuses on the Esports Academy track, which aims to share top insights of the esports industry.

A massive thank you to our track sponsors Zain, this wouldn’t be possible without them.

Esports Academy: November 13th

14:20 - IB Media Group’s Frank Sliwka delivers a seminar on publishing a mobile game on an esports tournament platform, sharing new ways to monetise your game and establish a community globally

14:40 - Wrapping up the track is a panel discussing how we can engage and support esports in the local region. This panel features Frank Sliwka, Wixel Studios’ Reine Abbas, Cheesecake Digital’s Philip Wride and Dave Bradley.

