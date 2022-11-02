Get an exclusive look at the stellar speakers and unmissable content of our inaugural PGC Leaders Summit Riyadh

We have an all-new type of summit from the team behind PG Connects, and if you’re a key decision-maker in your company, you won’t want to miss joining us!

We have a first of its kind summit created with senior directors, founders and entrepreneurs in mind. The PGC Leaders Summit Riyadh takes place at the end of November into December, and this special gathering experience is a highly exclusive opportunity for more informal networking to take place and set the stage for deeper conversations between director-level executives. It’s taking place in the unique setting of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, one of the fastest-growing regions in the games industry – the MENA market is forecast to grow 8.2% this year.

You won’t want to miss joining 100-200 leading companies and key decision-makers in the industry from both the MENA region and overseas to exchange insights, network and map out the next decade of this thriving industry. This is a prime place to learn more about the issues and opportunities presented in the region, and you’ll get to hear a mix of talks from celebrated industry experts and partake in unmissable guided roundtable discussions.

This is a one of a kind opportunity to dive deep into the future of the games industry with those crafting it. Read on to learn a bit more about what you can expect of the PG Connects Leaders Summit and get a closer look at the expert speakers and fabulous content we have lined up for you!

What exactly is happening at the PGC Leaders Summit?

PGC events have been bringing together the biggest names in the games industry for over a decade at our market-leading conferences, prestigious awards and raucous networking parties and dinners. Now we’re launching something new.

The PGC Leaders Summit is a brand new event designed exclusively for senior executives with the remit of allowing deeper conversation of the big challenges, opportunities and issues that will shape our businesses and the games industry and helping forge more meaningful connections. It’s taking place in Saudi Arabia’s glorious capital, Riyadh, this November 30th to December 1st.

The two days will be packed with opportunities to learn about the region’s games industry, and about the hottest global games topics.

The Summit is divided into individual talks, fireside chats with key figures and expert panels. And each day will conclude with guided roundtables, breakout sessions where everybody will be encouraged to chat with our industry insiders on important subjects. Our speakers come from the Middle East region and also from around the world.

Themes include: raising investment, community building, esports, the strengths and opportunities of the MENA market, metaverse and web3 gaming, how to reach a global audience, growing a healthy gaming ecosystem, business planning and transformation, and lots more.

Of course we all know the best ideas and connections don’t come from a conference room and this event is also about showcasing the sights and sounds of the region, so we’ll be hosting luxurious lunches and taking you into the desert for some off-road excitement, plus there’s even access to the Soundstorm music festival for those who can stay an extra night!

A jam-packed two days

Here’s what you can expect your busy schedule to look like as a Summit attendee:

DAY 1 (November 30th)

10:00 Keynote speech and introduction

10:30 Panel: The state of play in the MENA market

11:20 Coffee break

11:50 More sessions on market data, esports and more

12:50 Guided roundtables: Managing difficult market conditions + tips and tricks for reaching an Arabic audience

13:50 Lunch

15:00 Trip to the desert camp

17:00 Guided roundtables: Getting the most from new opportunities + growing an ecosystem

EVENING Desert activities and food

DAY 2 (December 1st)

10:00 Keynote speech and introduction to day two

10:30 Panel: the investment landscape – where is the smart money going?

11:20 Coffee break

11:50 Sessions

12:20 Panel: How to plan your business for the next 5-10 years

13:10 Lunch and reveal of this year’s Top 30 MENA Game Makers!

14:30 Guided roundtables: The investment market in MENA + New challenges in game publishing: what to expect

EVENING The Soundstorm music festival [VIP ticket holders only]

A star-studded speaker lineup

The best of the best and some of the biggest names in the games industry will be present at our Summit, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share with you just a few of the names that will be joining us as speakers and leading the future-gazing discussions in Riyadh. Each speaker is a powerhouse trailblazing presence in the games industry within their own right, and we are really looking forward to hearing the brilliant insights and expertise they have to share with us this month!

Without further ado, here are just some of the brilliant confirmed speakers of our inaugural PG Connects Leader Summit…

Kiliyamannil Abdul Kader, GM, PlayStation Saudi (MECL)

Kadri Harma, CEO, Nine66

David Fernandez, CEO, Sandsoft Games

Samer Abbas, CEO, Game Zanga

Hussam Hammo, CEO and Founder, Tamatem

Tim Cullings, Executive Director, Global Game Jam

Oliver Kern, EVP, Nine66

Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Games

Kay Gruenwoldt, VP of Publishing, Nine66

Kurt Young, Creative Director, Mokuni Games

Musab Almaki, CEO, Spoilz

Bertrand Vernizeau, CEO & Investment Partner, Game Seer Venture Partners

Kamal Aittah, CEO, Game Hermits

Abdullah Hamed, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Game Dev

Charly Harbord, Director of Operations, Global Game Jam/Women in Games

John Lacey, MENA CM, Level Infinite, Tencent Games Global

Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Wargaming

Mohamed Zaher, Data Analyst, Niko Partners

Eric Pepin, VP Operations, Savvy Games Studios

Peeyush Gulati, VP Production, Savvy Games Studios

Secure your spot at the Summit

This is an unparalleled opportunity to network with fellow director-level executives and discover the latest games industry trends, issues and opportunities in an unmissable setting. You don’t want to miss taking part in this unique experience – it’s an incredible opportunity to form deeper connections and truly immerse yourself in one of the fastest-growing regions in the games industry. Keep in mind that the criteria for entry is that you are a C-suite or director+ level individual. Head over to the official website now and book your ticket at this exclusive gathering, spots are limited!

If you have any questions about whether you qualify, please communicate your interest using this form or email us at support@pgconnects.com.

See you in Riyadh!