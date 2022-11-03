What does the future of monetisation look like? Hear from top experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan!

Looking to learn all about the future of monetisation in the games industry? We have all the details for you at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, don’t miss out.

We’re coming back to Jordan on November 12th to 13th, and you won’t want to miss everything we have in store for you at this unmissable conference. The MENA region is a key area of growth for the games industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to get to have a show in the magnificent country of Jordan once more. Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan going to truly be an elevated conference experience. The show is taking place at an all-new luxurious venue right on the shore of the Dead Sea, and over 700 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our amazing speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels. You won’t want to miss a minute!

Each day leading up to the conference, we’ll be sharing a little bit about the content you can look forward to learning about, and today, we're talking about our Ad Insights track at PG Connects Jordan. In this track, we’ll be discussing how in-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice. You’ll get to learn all about reinvigorating in-game monetisation with audio ads, mobile ads monetisation and choosing the right ad solutions for your game. You won’t want to miss this track if you are a gamemaker looking to integrate high-performing monetisation strategies into your game.

Thank you so much to AudioMob, our amazing track sponsor for helping bring this track to life. AudioMob are the creators and pioneers behind non-intrusive audio ads. Game developers can now increase their banner CPMs by north of 600% without damaging retention, by allowing their players to listen to audio ads while they play, rather than being blocked with a full screen advert. AudioMob's unity plugin can provide incremental revenue to all mobile game types, without cannibalizing video ad revenue and IAP.

Keep reading for the details on what this track is all about!

Ad Insights: November 12th

14:00 - Stay tuned to learn more about what we have in store to kick off this brilliant track!

14:20 - Join Munib Tahir of AudioMob in an insightful session discussing reinvigorating in-game monetisation With audio ads.

14:40 - Next, find out all the tips and tricks that make a difference in mobile ads monetisation in a session with Oleg Shlyamovych of Clever Ads.

15:00 - We’re rounding out the track with an incredible panel you won’t want to miss on selecting the right ad solutions for your game featuring Steel Media’s very own Dave Bradley, Munib Tahir of AudioMob and Oleg Shlyamovych of Clever Ads.

Book your ticket to Jordan now!

We are just over a week away from our grand return to the MENA region, and we would love for you to join us. Don’t miss your chance to have a front row seat at these sessions and hear from our brilliant speakers! You can currently take advantage of our incredible Mid-term offer, which can save you up to £140 on your conference ticket if you book your ticket today. Prices will be rising at midnight tonight, so don’t miss out! [/]

See you in Jordan!