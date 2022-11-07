News

Get started in the blockchain gaming space at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Discover the top insights into blockchain technology and how crypto works with games

By , Events Marketing Executive

Blockchain gaming has been growing exponentially over the last few years and with cryptocurrency and NFTs becoming a hot topic, it’s important to cover these topics and understand how it all works. At Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, you can do just that!

We’re back in the city of Amman on November 12th to 13th, and you won’t want to miss everything we have in store for you at this unmissable conference. The MENA market is the fastest growing market in the games industry with plenty of opportunities to explore.

Over 700 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our amazing speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels.

Each day leading up to the conference, we’ll be sharing a little bit about the content you can look forward to learning about. Today’s spotlight focuses on the Building on Blockchain track, which aims to expand on the opportunities in blockchain.

Building on Blockchain: November 13th

10:00 - Kicking off the track is Ghost Ivy’s Fares Abu-Taleb on AAA blockchain gaming in the Middle East

10:20 - Up next is a panel which aims to navigate the blockchain space. This panel features Dave Bradley, Fares Abu-Taleb, Sandsoft’s Yahsir Qureshi and Tamalaki’s Martine Spaans.

We are just over a week away from our grand return to the MENA region, and we would love for you to join us. Don’t miss your chance to have a front row seat at these sessions and hear from our brilliant speakers!

