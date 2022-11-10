Gaze into the future of the intersection between games and other media at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan!

Ready to look beyond games into the intersection of gaming with films, TV, comics, music and much, much more? We have just the content track for you at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this week, and you won’t want to miss it!

We’re coming back to Jordan on November 12th to 13th, and you won’t want to miss everything we have in store for you at this unmissable conference. The MENA region is a key area of growth for the games industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to get to have a show in the magnificent country of Jordan once more. Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan going to truly be an elevated conference experience. This is going to be our biggest conference in the MENA region yet, and you won’t want to miss connecting with incredible brands and industry professionals you may have otherwise never crossed paths with at our North American and European conferences!

The show is taking place at an all-new luxurious venue right on the shore of the Dead Sea, and over 1,000 games industry professionals from 30 different countries are joining us to hear from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our amazing speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels. You won’t want to miss a minute!

Each day leading up to the conference, we’ll be sharing a little bit about the content you can look forward to learning about, and today, we're talking about our Beyond Games track at PG Connects Jordan. In this track, we’ll discuss where games intersect with the worlds of films, TV, comics, music, books, pop culture and more. You’ll get to learn all about how game development crosses over into other industries and how neuroscience, neuropsychology and neurotechnology benefit game development. You won’t want to miss this track if you are a forward-thinking games professional or developer looking to get a better idea on what future games development crossing over to other media will look like.



Beyond Games: November 13th

15:20 - We’re starting off the track with a session on games development and how it’s crossing into other industries led by Nour Khrais of Maysalward.

15:40 - Next up, don’t miss a session on how neuroscience, neuropsychology and neurotechnology benefit game development led by Philipp Zent of Brainamics!

16:00 - Finally, let’s discuss how we’re breaking barriers and how game development is crossing over into other industries with an all-star panel featuring Kate Edwards of Geogrify, Baris Ozistek of Bogazici Ventures, Ismael Al-Hinti of HTU, Sherif Halawa of Green Meadow Studios, Selen Lun of Euromersive Türkiye, Ahmed Al Mashhadi of Mashlab and SimayDinc of Recontact Digital Arts.

