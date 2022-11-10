Our biggest show in the MENA region yet kicks off this Saturday! Don’t miss joining us

We are only 48 hours away from kicking off our biggest show in the MENA region yet! You read that right, this is going to be our second ever show in the area, and it’s setting up to be our biggest by far. Join over 1200 other registered attendees gearing up to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this weekend! You won’t want to miss a minute of this highly anticipated conference.

Our grand return to the MENA region is happening this weekend. This Saturday, November 12th, we kick off our two-day conference just outside of Jordan’s capital Amman. This conference is going to truly be an elevated conference experience. The show is taking place at an all-new luxurious venue right on the shore of the Dead Sea, and over 1200 games industry professionals from over 30 different countries are joining us to hear from 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders. Our incredible speakers will be discussing all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today over the course of two jam-packed days filled with insightful talks, seminars and panels. Since this is only our second ever conference in the MENA region, we’ll be joined by many brands and games professionals you may not have crossed paths with at our European and North American conferences – there is truly no place to expand your network and start making essential contacts in the fastest growing region for the games industry than PG Connects Jordan!

Of course, we couldn’t do this without the support of some incredible partners, sponsors and associates. We want to take this opportunity to shine the spotlight on the fantastic brands that helped us bring this show to life. We want to individually thank each and every single one of them for your formidable support. We’re blown away by the support of each of these trailblazing brands and industry authorities, and we couldn’t be more proud to have the opportunity to work with them to bring our biggest and best conference to the MENA region yet! Here’s to making waves in the industry and paving the way for the games industry’s future. We look forward to seeing you on the show floor!

Without further ado, here are the spectacular companies that helped make PG Connects Jordan possible…

In association with…

The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) was established by a royal decree in 2001 as a non-governmental organization. Its aim was to support the Jordanian community by driving human and infrastructure development. KAFD works to further develop key sectors in Jordan and improve local standards of living for all segments of the Jordanian community, targeting individuals, public and private sectors and civil society organizations.

The Jordan Gaming Lab supports the digital games industry in Jordan to increase awareness of the importance of the digital games industry among the young generation, it also aims to assist youngsters in developing their ideas, teach them the basics of designing and how to produce digital games, in addition to, connecting young Jordanians who are interested in this field with the leading international companies.

Don’t wait to connect with the KAFD team and the Jordan Gaming Lab team at PG Connects Jordan until conference time – you can start booking your meetings with them through MeetToMatch here (KAFD team) and here (Jordan Gaming Lab).

Diamond Level Sponsors

Jawaker

Established in 2009 with headquarters in Jordan and the UAE, Jawaker, hosts over 40 of the most popular card and board games that are enjoyed by millions of users globally.

Jawaker’s mission is to connect old friends and make new ones through the joy of an online gaming experience. Jawaker develops and publishes all of its games in-house on one app, allowing players to seamlessly switch between their favorite games, mirroring the cultural norms of its players.

In 2021, Jawaker was acquired by the Stillfront Group (SF - NASDAQ) and has become part of an international gaming powerhouse.

Connect with the Jawaker team and start booking meetings for PG Connects Jordan through MeetToMatch here.

Babil Games

Babil Games is a top-tier mobile games publisher based in the MENA region with international operations.

Founded in 2012 and acquired in 2016 by Swedish Gaming Powerhouse, Stillfront Group AB - listed in Nasdaq Stockholm’s Main Market. Babil Games publishes top-notch games from around the world to challenge gamers and elevate their experience.

They have a unique, well-crafted approach to navigate international games into targeted markets, considering cultural sensitivity and gamer habits to ensure the best experience for the gamers.

Connect with the Babil Games team and start booking meetings for PG Connects Jordan through MeetToMatch here.

Platinum Level Sponsors

Tamatem

Tamatem is the leading mobile games publisher in the MENA market with over 150 million downloads, 3 million monthly active users, and over 50 published games.

Tamatem partners with international game developers to bring the best mobile games to the Arabic-speaking world.

Connect with the Tamatem team and start booking meetings for PG Connects Jordan through MeetToMatch here.

Sandsoft Games

Sandsoft is a global games company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which focuses on publishing, developing, and investing in high-quality game experiences and development studios, delivering best-in-class gaming experiences for players in the MENA region.

The team is powered by AAA games industry talent and passionate game creators, who’ve worked on hit franchises like FIFA, Candy Crush, Angry Birds and World of Tanks.

With offices in Saudi Arabia, Spain, Finland and China, Sandsoft aims to bring continents, cultures, and people closer, in order to develop the nascent MENA gaming ecosystem, and to help transform it into a global market leader.

Connect with the Huawei Sandsoft Games team and start booking meetings for PG Connects Jordan through MeetToMatch here.

Gold Level Sponsors

GameChangerSF

GameChangerSF specializes in performance marketing and video ad creative services for game publishers.

It was acquired in April by Pixis, the global leader in codeless AI that automates and optimizes UA campaigns. The AI complements GameChangerSF's video ad development and multivariate testing tool MultiVid that enables rapid development, localization, sizing, distribution, and testing of ads

We aim to reshape the way apps operate their business.

Connect with the GameChangerSF team and start booking meetings for PG Connects Jordan through MeetToMatch here.

Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms.

As an innovative leader in in-game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide.

Xsolla is headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, and cities worldwide. Xsolla supports major gaming entitles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com.

Connect with the Xsolla team and start booking meetings for PG Connects Jordan through MeetToMatch here.

Freeverse

Freeverse enables game developers to create Living Assets, in-game NFTs that can evolve and change with unlimited scalability.

Create and evolve millions of NFTs that can be bought and sold in both cryptocurrencies and EUR or USD simply with API calls, without paying gas fees and with less impact on the environment.

With our dynamic NFTs, your in-game assets' market value will be based on their usefulness to other gamers, rather than speculation.

Connect with the Freeverse team and start booking meetings for PG Connects Jordan through MeetToMatch here.

Silver Level Sponsors

Bronze Level Sponsors

Associate Sponsors

Track Sponsors

Connect with our incredible sponsors and hundreds of top brands!

PG Connects Jordan is coming up this weekend, so the time to connect with our fabulous sponsors and hundreds of other attending companies is now! If you are a registered attendee of our Jordan show, you can instantly access our sophisticated meeting platform, Meet2Match. This is the place where hundreds of incredible business partnerships have stemmed from, and we want your dream collaboration to be the next to blossom. If you’re ready to start meeting with leading companies that can truly transform your business and make 2023 your best year in business yet, there’s limited time left to book your ticket and join us at PG Connects Jordan – head over to our website and buy your ticket while you still can!

See you this weekend!