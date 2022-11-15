Meet with the likes of Playrix, Playstation, TikTok, Microsoft, Tripledot Studios, Wargaming later this month

The inaugural PGC Leaders Summit Riyadh provides a space for senior directors, founders and entrepreneurs to come together and discuss the future of the games industry in an exclusive, luxurious setting. The summit itself takes place at the end of November into December, and this special gathering is a highly exclusive opportunity for more informal networking to take place and set the stage for deeper conversations between director-level executives. It’s taking place in the unique setting of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, one of the fastest-growing regions in the games industry – the MENA market is forecast to grow 8.2% this year, and if our Connects conference’s incredible turnout is any indication, the region is establishing itself as a key player in the industry worldwide.

You won’t want to miss joining leading companies and key decision-makers in the industry from both the MENA region and overseas to exchange insights, network and map out the next decade of this thriving industry. This is a prime place to learn more about the issues and opportunities presented in the region, and you’ll get to hear a mix of talks from celebrated industry experts and partake in unmissable guided roundtable discussions.

Keep on reading to find out more about what you can expect of our Summit at the end of this month! We have some exciting updates to our packed two-day schedule and stellar speaker line-up that you won’t want to miss.

What exactly is happening at the PGC Leaders Summit?

The PGC Leaders Summit Riyadh will be packed with opportunities to learn about the region’s games industry, and about the hottest global games topics. The summit is divided into individual talks, fireside chats with key figures and expert panels. And each day will conclude with guided roundtables, breakout sessions where everybody will be encouraged to chat with our industry insiders on important subjects. Our speakers come from the Middle East region and also from around the world.

Themes include: raising investment, community building, esports, the strengths and opportunities of the MENA market, metaverse and web3 gaming, how to reach a global audience, growing a healthy gaming ecosystem, business planning and transformation, and lots more.

Of course we all know the best ideas and connections don’t come from a conference room and this event is also about showcasing the sights and sounds of the region, so we’ll be hosting luxurious lunches and taking you into the desert for some off-road excitement, plus there’s even access to the Soundstorm music festival for those who can stay an extra night! You can view the full schedule over on the official website.

Some of the leading companies you can expect to meet include:

Babil Games

Genvid

Jawaker

Lockwood Publishing

Microsoft

Nine66

Playrix

Playstation

Sandsoft Games

Savvy Games Group

Spoilz

stc play

Tamatem

TikTok

Tripledot Studios

Wargaming

WIZZO

A star-studded speaker lineup

We’re going to be joined by the best of the best in the games industry at our Summit, and more and more top thought leaders from around the globe are joining us. These are just some of the newest additions to our speaker line-up, you can view the full star-studded speaker line up thus far over on our official event website here. We can’t wait to hear the future-gazing insights and eye-opening case studies that these games industry superstars will be sharing as they lead the discussions in Riyadh at the end of this month.

Without further ado, meet just a handful of our top confirmed expert speakers:

Tripledot Studios , Akin Babayigit, COO & Co-founder

, Akin Babayigit, COO & Co-founder Playrix , Maxim Kirilenko, CBDO

, Maxim Kirilenko, CBDO Genvid , Jamy Nigri, CCO

, Jamy Nigri, CCO Tamatem , Hussam Hammo, CEO & Founder

, Hussam Hammo, CEO & Founder GamesForest.Club , Georg Broxtermann, Initiator & Managing Director

, Georg Broxtermann, Initiator & Managing Director Wargaming , Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer

, Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer Nine66 , Kadri Harma, CEO

, Kadri Harma, CEO Sandsoft , David Fernandez, CEO

, David Fernandez, CEO Level Infinite/Tencent Games Global , John Lacey, MENA CM

, John Lacey, MENA CM Spoilz, Musab Almalki, CEO

Join us in Riyadh, book your ticket today!

There are only two weeks left until the summit kicks off, and if you’re a director-level executive looking to connect with fellow powerhouse executives paving the way for the future of the games industry, there is no place to do so quite like our Riyadh event. It sets the stage for you to make long-lasting connections and have conversations that run deep. If you want to discover all the newest games industry trends, issues and opportunities in a glorious location surrounded by the best of the best in the games industry, this is just the event for you. Keep in mind that the criteria for entry is that you are a C-suite or director+ level individual. Head over to the official website now and book your ticket at this exclusive gathering, spots are limited!

If you have any questions about whether you qualify, please communicate your interest using this form or email us at support@pgconnects.com.

See you in Riyadh!