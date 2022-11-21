Nominees of DevGAMM Game Fest have been revealed

22 games from 17 countries are nominated in 8 categories. They will split the $20,000 prize fund brought by Xsolla and tinyBuild – Awards Platinum Sponsors. The games were judged by 50+ industry experts.
Watch the Awards ceremony on DevGAMM YouTube channel – on November 25, 6PM (CET)
Сheck out the nominees:
Grand Prize
- Gerda: A Flame in Winter by PortaPlay GP
- It’s a Wrap! by Chanko Studios
- Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games
- The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software
Excellence in Game Design
- Against the Storm by Eremite Games
- Cryptmaster by Paul Hart & Lee Williams
- It’s a Wrap! by Chanko Studios
- The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio
- You Suck at Parking by Happy Volcano
Excellence in Visual Art
- Beneath Oresa by Broken Spear
- Boxville by Triomatica Games
- Fall Of Porcupine by BUNTSPECHT.GAMES
- Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games
- SILT by Spiral Circus
Excellence in Audio
- Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom by Under the Stairs
- The Heroes Around Me by HK OK INTERACTIVE TECH LIMITED
- The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software
- Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock
Excellence in Narrative
- Baladins by Seed by Seed
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 by Fictiorama Studios
- Fall Of Porcupine by BUNTSPECHT.GAMES
- Gerda: A Flame in Winter by PortaPlay GP
- The Heroes Around Me by HK OK INTERACTIVE TECH LIMITED
Best Mobile Game
- Boxville by Triomatica Games
- Gnomes United by Gnomes United
- RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme by SMOKOKO LTD
- Wingspan: European Expansion by Monster Couch
- Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock
Best Desktop Game
- Broken Ranks by Whitemoon Games
- Crime O’Clock by Bad Seed
- It’s a Wrap! by Chanko Studios
- The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software
Best Indie Game
- Against the Storm by Eremite Games
- Beneath Oresa by Broken Spear
- Boxville by Triomatica Games
- Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom by Under the Stairs
- Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games
Check out the list on the website and don’t miss the grand finale!