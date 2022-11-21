News

Nominees of DevGAMM Game Fest have been revealed

See who deserves the plaudits before the winners are revealed on November 25th

By

22 games from 17 countries are nominated in 8 categories. They will split the $20,000 prize fund brought by Xsolla and tinyBuild – Awards Platinum Sponsors. The games were judged by 50+ industry experts.

Watch the Awards ceremony on DevGAMM YouTube channel – on November 25, 6PM (CET)

Сheck out the nominees:

Grand Prize

  • Gerda: A Flame in Winter by PortaPlay GP
  • It’s a Wrap! by Chanko Studios
  • Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games
  • The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software

Excellence in Game Design

  • Against the Storm by Eremite Games
  • Cryptmaster by Paul Hart & Lee Williams
  • It’s a Wrap! by Chanko Studios
  • The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio
  • You Suck at Parking by Happy Volcano

Excellence in Visual Art

  • Beneath Oresa by Broken Spear
  • Boxville by Triomatica Games
  • Fall Of Porcupine by BUNTSPECHT.GAMES
  • Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games
  • SILT by Spiral Circus

Excellence in Audio

  • Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom by Under the Stairs
  • The Heroes Around Me by HK OK INTERACTIVE TECH LIMITED
  • The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software
  • Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock

Excellence in Narrative

  • Baladins by Seed by Seed
  • Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 by Fictiorama Studios
  • Fall Of Porcupine by BUNTSPECHT.GAMES
  • Gerda: A Flame in Winter by PortaPlay GP
  • The Heroes Around Me by HK OK INTERACTIVE TECH LIMITED

Best Mobile Game

  • Boxville by Triomatica Games
  • Gnomes United by Gnomes United
  • RACE: Rocket Arena Car Extreme by SMOKOKO LTD
  • Wingspan: European Expansion by Monster Couch
  • Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock

Best Desktop Game

  • Broken Ranks by Whitemoon Games
  • Crime O’Clock by Bad Seed
  • It’s a Wrap! by Chanko Studios
  • The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software

Best Indie Game

  • Against the Storm by Eremite Games
  • Beneath Oresa by Broken Spear
  • Boxville by Triomatica Games
  • Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom by Under the Stairs
  • Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games

Check out the list on the website and don’t miss the grand finale!

 


