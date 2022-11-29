DevGAMM Game Fest: See the Winners of Awards

The winner of the Grand Prize is The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio.

DevGAMM Game Fest was held during November 23-25, the event was fully dedicated to games, featuring DevGAMM Awards, Streaming Showcase and Live Interviews.

22 games from 17 countries were nominated in 8 categories. The nominees were announced by amazing industry experts:

Kish Hirani, CTO Chair, Kiss Publishing BAME in Games

Hendrik Lesser, CEO, remote control productions

Daniel Mullins, Indie Game Developer, Daniel Mullins Games

Anne-Sophie Mongeau, Lead Sound Designer, Eidos Montreal

Laura Gallagher, Founder, Outgang

Chelsea Blasko, Co-CEO, Iron Galaxy

Fawzi Mesmar, Game Designer, Author

Ilari Kuittinen, Co-Founder, Studio Head, Housemarque

The winners will split the $20,000 prize fund brought by Xsolla and tinyBuild – Awards Platinum Sponsors.

Grand Prize

The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio

Excellence in Game Design

Against the Storm by Eremite Games

Excellence in Visual Art

Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games

Excellence in Audio

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software

Excellence in Narrative

Gerda: A Flame in Winter by PortaPlay GP

Best Mobile Game

Boxville by Triomatica Games

Best Desktop Game

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software

Best Indie Game

Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games

The winners of Special Nominations:

Unreal Engine Choice

Romancelvania by The Deep End Games

Nvidia Choice

Biwar Legend Of Dragon Slayer by Devata Game Production

Ravenage Choice

Deep Alchemy Dungeon by Spectre17

Versus Evil Choice

BattleJuice Alchemist by Alchemical Works

Gameowdio Choice

Adapt by Slug Disco Studios

***

Watch the full DevGAMM Awards ceremony here. See the list of winners on DevGAMM website.