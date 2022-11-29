DevGAMM Game Fest: See the Winners of Awards

The winner of the Grand Prize is The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio.
DevGAMM Game Fest was held during November 23-25, the event was fully dedicated to games, featuring DevGAMM Awards, Streaming Showcase and Live Interviews.
22 games from 17 countries were nominated in 8 categories. The nominees were announced by amazing industry experts:
- Kish Hirani, CTO Chair, Kiss Publishing BAME in Games
- Hendrik Lesser, CEO, remote control productions
- Daniel Mullins, Indie Game Developer, Daniel Mullins Games
- Anne-Sophie Mongeau, Lead Sound Designer, Eidos Montreal
- Laura Gallagher, Founder, Outgang
- Chelsea Blasko, Co-CEO, Iron Galaxy
- Fawzi Mesmar, Game Designer, Author
- Ilari Kuittinen, Co-Founder, Studio Head, Housemarque
The winners will split the $20,000 prize fund brought by Xsolla and tinyBuild – Awards Platinum Sponsors.
Grand Prize
The Wandering Village by Stray Fawn Studio
Excellence in Game Design
Against the Storm by Eremite Games
Excellence in Visual Art
Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games
Excellence in Audio
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software
Excellence in Narrative
Gerda: A Flame in Winter by PortaPlay GP
Best Mobile Game
Boxville by Triomatica Games
Best Desktop Game
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by Gearbox Software
Best Indie Game
Lost In Play by Happy Juice Games
The winners of Special Nominations:
Unreal Engine Choice
Romancelvania by The Deep End Games
Nvidia Choice
Biwar Legend Of Dragon Slayer by Devata Game Production
Ravenage Choice
Deep Alchemy Dungeon by Spectre17
Versus Evil Choice
BattleJuice Alchemist by Alchemical Works
Gameowdio Choice
Adapt by Slug Disco Studios
***
Watch the full DevGAMM Awards ceremony here. See the list of winners on DevGAMM website.