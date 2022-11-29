Meet with active investors, leading publishers and the next big developers in London!

Pocket Gamer Connects London is just around the corner now, but there’s still time to make the most of the best prices and opportunities to take your business to the next level!

Pocket Gamer Connects London is returning to the heart of London on January 23rd to 24th to welcome some 2,000 attendees to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the industry’s top executives and thought leaders. The event will cover mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more across many unmissable conference tracks. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more that you won’t want to miss hearing all about! As always, there will be all the usual fringe events designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities, and you won’t want to miss taking part in these at our biggest and most popular conference. We have active investors, leading publishers and the next great developers joining us and taking part in our matchmaking activities – now’s the time to get involved!

There is no time like now to make the most of your conference experience while securing the best price. There is a limited time Early Bird special going on right now that you won’t want to miss – save up to £350 on your ticket to the show by making the most of this discount while you still can! [https://www.pgconnects.com/london/registration/] Prices are rising soon, and you won’t want to miss being a part of our historically biggest and most popular event coming up this January.

All registered and want to know what we have in store for you? Read on to find out all about the amazing opportunities for you to connect with your dream business partners in the industry and make career-changing connections that can propel your business forward. We have a number of fringe event opportunities that you won’t want to miss taking part in!

Make business connections at PG Connects London!

Investor Connector

Date: Monday, January 23

Time: 10AM-1PM

Registration deadline: Friday, January 13

Sign-up link: For developers: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeElETRP6-WAxys7aAuSs_MQlyHcf_0pZIyaQBneWnE_qSfoA/viewform

For investors: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScnlkZjWUqM3FNpfBsBCUwDLejRAd8jyceDm3HzMg1o6tdoAQ/viewform

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. This popular match-making event is sponsored by the incredible team of Funfair Ventures [https://www.pgconnects.com/london/sponsor/fun-fair-ventures/].

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile edition

Date: Monday, January 23

Time: 2PM-5PM

Registration deadline: Friday, January 6

Sign-up link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf8wjcK64Xh760OacQn06PkK0dHxDUZx2gjV5vqM6LalxCNrA/viewform

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition

Date: Monday, January 23

Time: 10AM-1PM

Registration deadline: Friday, January 6

Sign-up link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf8wjcK64Xh760OacQn06PkK0dHxDUZx2gjV5vqM6LalxCNrA/viewform

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch

Date: Tuesday, January 24

Time: 2PM-3PM

Registration deadline: Friday, January 13

Sign-up link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdM3Se3rrBXInCNUo_G4NpZAULKdfQtIlrqI1WvCYpXbdlLfg/viewform

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

How do I apply?

Please note that you must be a registered PG Connects London attendee in order to sign up for most of our fringe events! All you have to do to sign up is click on any of the links above that interest you for all the details and submit your application for consideration to get involved. All submissions will be notified if they are successful. Please note the registration deadline may be different between events, and the sooner you submit, the better!

Book your ticket now!

Want to take part in the events outlined above and make the most of your PG Connects London experience but haven’t booked your ticket yet? There’s still time to secure your spot at the conference and save a whopping £350 using our limited time Early Bird discount – don’t miss your chance! Prices are rising soon, so head over to our website and book your ticket for our January show today.