Connect with leading companies like AWS, Disney, Google, Meta and more this January at Pocket Gamer Connects London!

There might still be over a month until Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks off, but we already have some incredible names that will be joining us this January! Today, we’re bringing you an exclusive glimpse at who exactly you will get to connect with at the conference next month.

If you hadn’t heard, our flagship conference is coming back to the heart of London on January 23rd to 24th to welcome some 2,000 attendees to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the industry’s top executives and thought leaders. The event will cover mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more across many unmissable conference tracks. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more that you won’t want to miss hearing all about! As always, there will be all the usual fringe events designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities. We also expect to have a record number of attendees at this conference, and over 900 companies will be in attendance that you can look forward to connecting with! Our audience is truly global and representative of the entire games industry ecosystem, and you won’t want to miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect with the global games industry all under one roof come January.

Ready to join Europe’s favourite conference in its flagship London show come January? There is no better place to connect with the world’s top investors, tools providers, platformers and more. You can currently secure your seat at the show with our limited time Early Bird offer and save up to £350! Run over to our website and book your tickets before prices rise tomorrow at midnight!

Ready for a glimpse at who’s joining us this January? Keep on reading to find out…

The industry’s finest will be in attendance

We have the best of the best joining us at our conference in London this January, and we expect that there will be a whopping 900+ companies in attendance. We already have some leading companies registered to attend, and we’re so excited to share just a few names that you can expect to connect with at PG Connects this January!

AWS

Decentraland

Disney

FunPlus

Google

Kabam

King

Meta

Plarium

Sony

Crunchyroll

Square Enix

Stillfront

Tenjin

ustwo games

Zynga

And many, many more to come!

As a registered PG Connects attendee, you get to request meetings with representatives from every single company listed above and hundreds of others through our sophisticated MeetToMatch platform. This is a perfect opportunity for you to make first contact that could lead to life-changing connections and incredible business partnerships.

What past attendees have to say

We’re not the only ones that say PG Connects has an abundance of networking opportunities that will put you ahead of the competition in 2023! Check out what past attendees have to say about networking at PG Connects…

Countless opportunities to connect

PG Connects conferences put you in touch with numerous opportunities to be in the same room as representatives from all of gaming’s leading companies, and they don’t stop after the official conference days wrap up! We have two incredible opportunities for more informal networking at PG Connects London so that you can let your hair down a little bit and connect in a more casual setting. Here’s what you won’t want to miss…

Badge Pick Up Party

Sunday, January 22

The Badge Pickup Party is the perfect way to begin your Pocket Gamer Connects experience. Grab your conference badge, beat the queues on the first day, and kick-start your networking efforts over a drink or two.

Global Connects Party

Monday, January 23

The infamous Global Connects Party takes place on the evening of Day 1 at the Junkyard Golf Club. Get ready for informal networking, drinks, food and put your golfing skills to the test with your fellow games industry peers.

Book your ticket now!

You found this article just in time before prices rise tomorrow! Our Early Bird sale is still available so you can secure your conference ticket and save a whopping £350 with this highly limited time discount. Head over to our website now to book your ticket for our January show today! You won’t want to miss connecting with hundreds of phenomenal companies just like the ones mentioned above.