Snapdragon Pro Series goes to Japan for Brawl Stars final in Tokyo

Qualcomm has announced their first Snapdragon® Pro Series Powered by Samsung Galaxy Mobile Masters event at Dreamhack Japan in 2023.

The event will see the eight Brawl Stars eSports teams competing for a reported $200k prize-pool. This marks the inaugural event for their previously announced partnership with Samsung, that will see Galaxy mobile devices exclusively used at the event. The event is managed by ESL Faceit Group, who also manage the Dreamhack event brand, whilst their mobile gaming tournaments are played at three levels, Open, Challenge and Masters, the latter being what will be decided at Dreamhack Japan.

SVP of Game Ecosystems at ESL Faceit Group, Kevin Rosenblatt said of the announcement “The Snapdragon Pro Series is a foundational blueprint for aspiring mobile eSports competitors from ranked play to global champion. After two seasons of Brawl Stars competition across four global regions, Mobile Masters is the pinnacle of the journey, highlighting how anyone with a smartphone can climb through the ranks. Together with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung, we’re looking forward to sharing the promise and excitement of mobile with our audience at DreamHack Japan.”

Global Appeal

The Galaxy Mobile Masters event is a rather notable event for multiple reasons. For one, it’s pushing the event beyond the boundaries of the US and to Japan, clearly banking on a global appeal for mobile eSports. Plus it will be the first event as part of Samsung and Qualcomm’s partnership, so we will likely see the latest Galaxy devices in use at this event. Finally, Brawl Stars now has the honour of being the inaugural game to be used in this series.

Dreamhack is certainly a major brand in its own right. Although there may be better-known brands for specific games, aside from tournaments in the fighting game community, for a broader range of games Dreamhack is the most prestigious. Holding a Guiness World Record for the fastest internet connection at its events. Whilst Samsung, as we reported previously, are clearly looking to endorse their products for the purpose of mobile eSports.

Qualcomm has pushed a number of major announcements recently, ranging from the aforementioned Samsung partnership, to their Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans Challenge Finals at Dreamhack San Diego.