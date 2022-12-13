News

Riot Games brings PC & mobile titles to Xbox Game Pass

MOBA giant Riot Games is bringing not only it’s PC titles such as League of Legends and Valorant to Game Pass, but it’s mobile titles too

Riot Games brings PC & mobile titles to Xbox Game Pass
By , Staff Writer

Riot Games are bringing their catalogue of games to Xbox Game Pass for PC. The titles joining the platform not only featurs their major console and PC games such as Valorant and League of Legends, but also mobile titles such as Legend of Runeterra and Wild Rift.

The new agreement marks a major new collaboration between the Tencent-owned MOBA giant and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service which has been growing in popularity.

Riot Games are promoting the addition of their titles by offering special rewards to players that link their Xbox and Riot Accounts on multiple titles. These include various in-game items and special bonuses as extra incentive to sign up and play.

Riot Games have been continuing to invest in their mobile games range, which landed them at #5 on our Top 50 Game Makers of 2022, so it seems only natural they’d want to partner with one of the larger cloud gaming services and get them to the attention of even more players.

Closer relations?

In addition to the obvious commercial angles on the move it could indicate an attempt by Tencent-owned Riot Games to grow proxy relations between Microsoft and Tencent ahead of the hotly anticipated Activision-Blizzard acquisition. It may also indicate that even if that acquisition does not go through, there is a willingness to work with Microsoft in future to expand the reach of its brand and catalogue.

Prior to the move Runeterra was already available on PC, while a console port of Wild Rift had been in the works for a while. However, it does mark a relatively sudden shift of the latter onto PC, where the majority of Riot’s usual audience resides.

Although Riot have refocused their eSports plans for League of Legends: Wild Rift solely to Asia their games still remain immensely popular. It’s therefore unsurprising that, given they’re already free to play, making them available on more platforms is a top priority.


Tags:
Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
Staff Writer

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Nov 21st, 2022

Opinion: Riot Games and Ubisoft can’t self-police online harm

Special Report Jul 12th, 2022

Gaming investment reached $2.6 billion in Q1 2022

News Nov 2nd, 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift surpasses $150 million

as Data & Research Oct 5th, 2021

Mobile MOBAs generate $300 million a month

News Jul 12th, 2017

Riot Games sues Mobile Legends developer Shanghai Moonton Technology for copyright infringement