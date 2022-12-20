Our biggest event to date is coming up this January – now’s your time to get involved!

If there’s one right way to start off your year, it’s being surrounded by the finest in the games industry. Expand your network and learn future-gazing insights from experts at the cutting edge of their fields. Our flagship Connects conference in London offers an opportunity to do this and so much more – you will not want to miss attending what’s shaping up to be our biggest conference to date by all metrics.

That’s right. Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 is set to break records set by every event and every conference we’ve put on before, following up on the immense success of our record-breaking event series in 2022. We broke record attendance in 2022, meaning that 2023 is already shaping up to be our greatest year yet. There is no better time than now to make sure you’re getting involved and making the most of this unique opportunity to skyrocket your business and take your career to the next level in 2023.

So, what exactly is going on at Pocket Gamer Connects London and what makes it so unmissable? Read on to get the full scoop.

What is going on at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023?

The leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in January 2023. Some 2,000 attendees from the games industry will gather at The Brewery for two days in January 2023 to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the world’s leading authorities, making it our largest event to date!

The event will cover mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more across 20 unmissable conference tracks. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Plus, there will be all the usual fringe events designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities such as Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch, our Very Big Indie Pitches and more.

London is always our biggest and most-popular conference. But just because you've attended in the past, don't think you've seen it all before! Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 will feature new track themes and new business content designed to look to the future. Among these are a number of brand new, never-before-seen tracks that you won’t want to miss tackling growth, UA, AI creativity, the metaverse, future technology, web3 and much, much more. Stay tuned to learn more about what we’ve got in store for you next month…

1. We are almost sold out of expo space!

70% of our attendees are gamemakers, and a big draw for developers to our conferences is our exclusive expo area dedicated to indie developers looking to show off their games. This is an opportunity unlike any other that allows developers to book a two-day table on the show floor to demonstrate their games to fellow Connects delegates. It’s in a prime spot that all 2,000 Connects attendees will walk by during their conference time, and among those are publishers looking for new talent, investors in search of their new focus and more! There’s a limited number of tables available, so if you’re looking to showcase your game at the conference, go book your table or apply for our indie developer competition ASAP!

2. More industry support than ever before!

A show of this capacity wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors, and we couldn’t be more thankful to all those supporting Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023! A massive thank you to our platinum level sponsors Digital Turbine and Sandsoft Games for your support in bringing this show to life, and to every single other partner and sponsor that has helped in making PG Connects London 2023 a reality. We have more support from the industry than ever before, making us able to make this the biggest show we’ve put on yet – check out our full list of our fantastic sponsors here!

3. Speaker slots are nearly full!

Our speaker line-up is turning out to be one of our best yet, and we are so thrilled to get to share with you the incredible names and companies we have in our speaker roster for our London show! It’s almost entirely full as well, but there’s still a limited number of spots open for expert speakers who would be interested in taking the stage at PG Connects London 2023 and sharing their brilliant insights with us. Please nominate yourself via our speaker submission form and submit your talk ideas if you’re interested!

4. Record-breaking ticket sales

Our ticket sales are already breaking records with more people registered through Super Early Bird and Early Bird than ever before! This conference is already exceeding our expectations by all metrics and we truly can’t wait to share our greatest iteration of PG Connects yet with you come January. For now, be among the hundreds of registered attendees joining us in London next month! The time to join in PG Connects and games industry history is now, so if you haven’t signed up yet? Now is your chance to…

Secure your seat at our biggest conference yet!

There is no better time to make sure that you register for our conference and secure an amazing deal whilst you’re at it! You won’t want to miss this one. Gift yourself the chance to truly elevate your career in 2023, surround yourself with the most brilliant minds in the industry, learn insights that will take you miles ahead of the competition and expand your network. You can currently save £200 on your Pocket Gamer Connects ticket if you register while our Mid Term offer is still available, so head over to our website and book your ticket today.