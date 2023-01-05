Pokémon Go announces Twinkling Fantasy Event

Pokemon GO has announced the Twinkling Fantasy event, which will run from January 10 to January 16.

Developed by Niantic, Pokémon GO utilises AR technology to let players capture pokémon in the real world in their journey to become pokémon masters.

The game has a heavy focus on exploration, with events run worldwide and generating millions of dollars towards local economies, with over 50 thousand players spending an average of $650 during the Pokémon GO Live Fest events, and walking an average of 10.2 KM. The game has also been a boon for tourism, with 85 percent of participants traveling to host cities and 45 percent of these indicating their desire to return within twelve months.

The Twinkling Fantasy event will be run worldwide, and highlight the franchise’s roster of fairy and dragon types, which include some of the most powerful pokémon in existence such as Salamence, Hydreigon, and Gardevoir.

Several new raids are included in the event, including Mega Salamence and legendary pokémon Zekrom.

Here be dragons

With over 1000 pokémon, and more being released with each subsequent generation, it can be tricky for users to complete their pokédexes, especially due to the rarity of some pokémon. This event highlighting some of the rarest pokémon in existence can help Pokémon GO players fill in the gaps in their roster.

Pokémon GO has become a global phenomenon, surpassing $4.5 billion in lifetime revenue and 500 million downloads as of September 2022. Events such as Twinkling Fantasy don’t just shine a spotlight on a handful of the pokémon available, but they give lapsed players a reason to pick up the game to catch new pokémon they may have missed.

How has Pokémon GO succeeded where other AR games have struggled? Not only is Pokémon one of the biggest entertainment franchises in history, it’s one that continues to evolve, and this evolution is mirrored in Pokémon GO with the addition of new pokémon to reflect the latest releases.

