PG Connects London is the best way to kick-start 2023 - see the full conference schedule today!

We come bearing gifts this year. Our highly anticipated schedule for our biggest and best conference yet, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023, is finally here! You can now view it over at our conference website, and see what we’ve got in store for you this January 23 to 24.

We’re kicking off this year with our flagship conference and most popular event in our PG Connects series: Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023! The leading mobile gaming industry conference is returning to London this January 23rd to 24th, and we’re welcoming over 2,000 attendees from the games industry to The Brewery in the heart of London to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the industry’s top thought leaders from around the globe. As our biggest conference yet, this is one you truly won’t want to miss! Head over to our website today to secure your seat at our show, you can currently save up to a whopping £200 on your ticket with our Mid Term offer! Don’t miss out.

Keep reading for the highly anticipated reveal of our biggest track list and most jam-packed conference schedule yet!

More content than ever before

Europe’s favourite conference is back with a vengeance, and we’re bringing you our most high-value conference yet by all metrics – it’s going to be bigger than ever, and this includes more tracks than ever before! We’re bringing you some never-before-seen content tracks along with our classics, filled with forward-gazing sessions tackling all the hottest topics in the games industry spanning everything from Blockchain and Web3 to ASO to Esports. There is no place like PG Connects to get up-to-date with all the most current trends in the games industry! Here’s all the fabulous content themes of PG Connects London that you can look forward to…

The Business of Games

The global games industry is expected to surpass $200bn in 2023. Find out more about the business of games from building a top notch company culture and nurturing your people, to getting your game published, prepared for the app store and building an audience.

Tracks you may enjoy if you’re interested in this area include…

The Art of Publishing

Publishing Power

Company Culture

ASO Acumen

Industry Visions & Values

Audience Accelerator

Market Trends

Stay ahead of the game with insight into all the latest and most up to date global trends with a specific look at the UK and European market. Discover the latest techniques in games marketing as well as future technologies that are shaping the game development landscape.

Tracks you may enjoy if you’re interested in this area include…

Tech Trendsetters

The Growth Track

Marketing Mavens

Global Trends

Brightest Britain

Money + Investment

Get practical insight on funding your project as well as advice on creating financial security and success for your business. Learn the latest developments in monetisation including new advertising formats, IAPs and everything in between.

Tracks you may enjoy if you’re interested in this area include…

Show Me The Money

Recurring Revenue

Monetiser

Ad Insights

Investor Connector Fringe Event

Beyond Games

The future is now! Explore emerging technologies and trends that are driving innovation for the games of tomorrow and shaping the future of media beyond the realm of games too. We'll dive into the topics that get people talking with future-gazing sessions on the metaverse and Web3, blockchain, NFTs and Al.

Tracks you may enjoy if you’re interested in this area include…

Blockchain Boost

Building on Blockchain

Mapping the Metaverse

Web3 Wallets

Big Screen Gaming

NFT Know-How

Esports Enthusiasts

The Global Gaze

Metaverse Magic

Knowledge Sharing

Be inspired by personal stories of success, failure and most importantly the lessons learned along the way. You can hear tips and tricks on practical aspects of game development and case studies from the front line, to improving your live ops strategy and thriving as an indie developer.

Tracks you may enjoy if you’re interested in this area include…

Game Maker Insights

Game Dev Stories

Live Ops Landscape

Master the Multiplayer

Incredible Indies

Developer Toolkit

Very Big Indie Pitch Fringe Event

For a full rundown of our conference schedule, visit our official conference website!

Dozens of forward-gazing sessions across two days

Our conference is shaping up to be an incredibly star-studded event, full of brilliant experts at the top of their fields coming together to share their forward-thinking insights with us. We have a number of incredible speakers Below are just a few of the brilliant speakers and the insightful sessions they’re leading that you won’t want to miss later this month:

Stillfront M&A: A group built for synergies with Marina Andersson of Stillfront and Arthur Chow of 6waves

Narrative Design for Live Events with Bárbara Framil of Crytek and Brittany Williams of Crytek

A Life in Games: Using Challenges As Stepping Stones with Patty Toledo of 4Players and Sabrina Carmona of King

Games & Social Impact, Such As Climate Justice and/or Activism with Jennifer Estaris of ustwo games

The Advanced Slack Integration in Automated Build Pipelines with Marian Pekár of Bohemia Interactive

Lost in the Musicverse: What Musicians Taught Beatstar About Making Games with Simon Hade of Space Ape Games

Hi Robot: How AI Will Change the Process of Making & Marketing Games in 2023 and Beyond with Sebastien Borget of The Sandbox, Guy Gadney of Charisma.ai, Imre Jele of Bossa Studios / Atypical Types, Hadar Telem of Huuuge Games and Tom Pigott of Ludo.ai

The Peacock Effect: What Developers Can Do To Attract the Right Investment Today with Nick Button-Brown of The Game Angels, Sean Seton-Rogers of PROfounders Capital, Johan Eile of Kabam, Spike Laurie of Hiro Capital, Harry Hamer of London Venture Partners and Timur Haussila of Supercell

Go Big or Go Home: From Indies to Big Conglomerates, How Companies Are Dealing With the Latest Gaming Trends with Sam Collins of UKIE, Cassia Curran of Curran Games Agency, Gavin Johnson of Monstercat, Andre Krug of SOFTGAMES, Terry Li of Sony Pictures Entertainment / Crunchyroll and Ben Jeger of Moloco

Games 36,000 Feet in the Air with Clare Dussman of United Airlines

Accessible Marketing: How To Promote Growth With Any Budget with Will Freeman, a freelance video game journalist, Marion Balinoff of Marion Balinoff Consulting, Matilda Kivelä of Reaktor and Aras Senyuz of Tencent

Get a front-row seat at these unmissable sessions

Pocket Gamer Connects London is bringing you all this and more at the end of this month! Don’t miss joining in on all the conference action and discussing the future of the games industry among the best of the best at Europe’s favourite games industry conference. You can currently make the most of our limited time Mid Term offer and save up to a whopping £200 on your conference ticket. Grab your tickets before it’s too late!

If you're looking to get involved as a sponsor for PG Connects London 2023, now is your last chance! For sponsorships or other business development opportunities please contact Lisa at lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com and book a meeting to discuss your needs, please reach out by this Friday, January 6th to get involved.