Ogury appoints new CEO Geoffroy Martin

Ogury, the mobile adtech company, has appointed a new CEO in the form of Geoffroy Martin. The company, which positions itself as providing privacy-friendly services for advertisers and users, will see co-founder Thomas Pasquet step-down and take on the position of Chairman of the Board. Martin is an industry veteran with 25 years of experience in companies such as Criteo, who also specialised in digital advertising.

Martin commented on his appointment and his views on what he believes the strengths of the company are “What Ogury has built is nothing short of exceptional, with our technology putting consumer privacy at its core since day one. I strongly believe that personified advertising is the best sustainable solution for the open Internet. As the new CEO, I have big ambitions for Ogury and I’m honoured to build on our strong foundation and lead the company toward its bright future.”

Advertising in a post-IDFA world

With global recognition of the fragility of digital privacy, and many companies such as Apple taking action to reassure their users, advertisers who have traditionally relied on granular user-data for digital marketing have had to adapt. Ogury is therefore well positioned to offer alternatives which sidestep any potential future privacy changes, by using a much broader form of data. It also serves as an indication of how vital mobile advertising has become across all sectors, including for mobile gaming where UA is often reliant on advertising too.

The company has made a major point of selling its “Personified Advertising Engine” as being a solution to the previous issue of user privacy impacting data collection. Saying it differs by “...calling on personas and the destination where they consume content instead of users’ identity.” The company also hints that it has “Ambitious plans for 2023” suggesting this new CEO may be only the first of many major moves.

Ogury previously expanded its physical presence in January of last year with the opening of new offices in Toronto.