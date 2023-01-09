Explore the games industry through a global lens at Pocket Gamer Connects London!

Pocket Gamer Connects London is at the end of this month, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you all the forward-gazing, insightful tracks we have lined up for you at our most content-packed show yet.

Explore the games industry through a global lens

First up is the Brightest Britain track! We will be discussing facts, figures and insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from top British games companies.

Brightest Britain: January 23rd

9:00 - A superstar chat on A Life in Games: Using Challenges As Stepping Stones featuring Patty Toledo of 4Players and Sabrina Carmona of King.

9:20 - A session on Lost in the Musicverse: What Musicians Taught Beatstar About Making Games with Simon Hade of Space Ape Games.

9:40 - A panel discussion on Rising Against All Odds: How the UK Games Industry Is Coping With the Current Challenges with Stuart Dinsey of Curve Games, Nick Button-Brown of The Game Angels, Louise Conolly-Smith of London & Partners, Ian Livingstone of Hiro Capital and Anna Mansi of BFI.

Next is the Global Trends track! We will be discussing from East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Thank you so much to Backtrace, our fabulous track sponsor for your support in bringing this track to life. Backtrace is the industry-leading error management platform designed to help you catch and solve crashes or exceptions before users churn.

Global Trends: January 23rd

10:20 - A session on the State of Mobile Gaming 2023: the market trends and the insights you need to know in gaming for a strong start in 2023 with Chris Uglietta of Data.ai.

10:40 - A superstar panel on Game Dev Show Live: Is technology really making life of a dev easier? with Oz Syed of Sauce Labs, Keith Adair of Unity Technologies and Konrad Dysput of Sauce Labs.

11:20 - A session on User Acquisition AI, Past, Present, and Future with Phil Shpilberg of GamechangersSF.

11:40 - A panel discussion on Working With Creators at Scale: UGC for Paid User Acquisition Joseph Flesh of Bambassadors, Adam Kalmanson of TikTok, Philippa Layburn of Trailmix Games, Or Perry of StreamElements and Deniz Kirca of Tencent.

12:20 - A panel discussion on Go Big or Go Home: From Indies to Big Conglomerates, How Companies Are Dealing With the Latest Gaming Trends with Sam Collins of UKIE, Cassia Curran of Curran Games Agency, Gavin Johnson of Monstercat, Andre Krug of SOFTGAMES, Terry Li, of Sony Pictures Entertainment / Crunchyroll and Ben Jeger of Moloco.

Next is The Global Gaze track! We will be discussing emerging markets, AI, new trends and tech opportunities - we look ahead to what the industry can expect next year.

The Global Gaze: January 24th

15:40 - An insightful session with a brilliant representative from Tamatem.

16:00 - A session on Why Saudi Arabia Is the Place To Be for Game Developers with Oliver Kern of nine66.

16:20 - A session on Empowering Storytellers From India with Vaibhav Chavan of Culttales Interactive.

16:40 - A session on What To Expect in 2023 From the MENA Region with Nour Khrais of Maysalward.

