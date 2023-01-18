Your official guide to our biggest show yet: Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023!

We’re only days away from our biggest event of all time, and we would love for you to join us in London!

Consider this your formal invitation to join us at the biggest show in PG Connects history thus far: Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023! The leading mobile gaming industry conference is returning to London next week on January 23rd to 24th, and we’re welcoming an incredible amount of games industry professionals to The Brewery in the heart of London to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the industry’s top thought leaders from around the globe. We have a more packed schedule than ever before with 32 diverse topic tracks spanning the hottest topics facing the games industry today, including our well-loved classics and many never-before-seen tracks you won’t want to miss! As an attendee, you can join in on all the matchmaking and competition fun with our returning events such as our Journalist Bar, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and Big Indie Pitches. Don’t waste any time – secure your seat at our show next week while you still can!

Without further ado, read on below to get a full rundown of what awaits you at our biggest conference yet.

More networking opportunities than ever before

There’s over 2,000 registered attendees for our London show already, and more are rolling in by the hour. This is exactly the place to expand your network in 2023 and make industry contacts from all around the globe – you will get chance encounters with ambitious professionals and high-powered executives from all walks of life that you may never have gotten to cross paths with otherwise! Don’t let this opportunity pass you by, start the networking fun today – our sophisticated meeting platform is already open and hundreds of meetings have been scheduled since it went live last week. Book your ticket and hop in today to secure one-on-one meetings with the games industry’s biggest names and leading companies!

There’s over 1,000 companies joining us at the show next week from all around the globe, and this includes some of the biggest names in the games industry landscape worldwide. There is no better place to connect with representatives from leading brands such as Amazon Web Services, Disney, Google, Meta and hundreds more. Get a better idea of all the companies joining us next week by checking out our extensive working A-Z attending companies list here. You can see just a few of the amazing names joining us at the conference next week below.

Meet your dream business match

There’s no time to waste come conference time, and to ensure our attendees get the highest possible ROI, we want to help reduce the time spent tracking down individual conference attendees who may or may not be looking for the same business partnerships that you’re looking for. Let’s make sure that we all start off on the same page, let the Pocket Gamer team put you in touch with potential business collaborators! Whether you’re a developer looking for a publisher, investor, media coverage opportunities or expert feedback on your latest project, we have some amazing opportunities lined up for you at our show.

Here’s the matchmaking opportunities and competition events we have coming up at PG Connects London:



Journalist Bar - Getting your games in front of the media can be tricky, so we've taken the hassle out of it. Come to our dedicated online booth and meet journalists from Pocket Gamer.

Investor Connector - Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile Edition - Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition - The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts. Please note: applications for the PC + Console Big Indie Pitch are now closed, but be sure to take a look at opportunities available at our future shows.

Publisher SpeedMatch - Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.



Stellar speakers, brilliant sessions

PG Connects speakers always bring incredible wisdom and a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our conferences, and we are truly honoured to have over 200 incredible industry veterans and trailblazing mavens from leading companies gracing our stages at the show this coming week. They come equipped with thought-provoking stories, insightful case studies and game-changing insights, and they will be tackling the most pressing topics facing the industry today. Our show has more content than ever before – this conference has 32 tracks spanning five diverse content themes, so there’s something for everyone! Check out our content themes below.

The Business of Games

The global games industry is expected to surpass $200bn in 2023. Find out more about the business of games from building a top notch company culture and nurturing your people, to getting your game published, prepared for the app store and building an audience.

Market Trends

Stay ahead of the game with insight into all the latest and most up to date global trends with a specific look at the UK and European market. Discover the latest techniques in games marketing as well as future technologies that are shaping the game development landscape.

Money + Investment

Get practical insight on funding your project as well as advice on creating financial security and success for your business. Learn the latest developments in monetisation including new advertising formats, IAPs and everything in between.

Beyond Games

The future is now! Explore emerging technologies and trends that are driving innovation for the games of tomorrow and shaping the future of media beyond the realm of games too. We'll dive into the topics that get people talking with future-gazing sessions on the metaverse and Web3, blockchain, NFTs and Al.

Knowledge Sharing

Be inspired by personal stories of success, failure and most importantly the lessons learned along the way. You can hear tips and tricks on practical aspects of game development and case studies from the front line, to improving your live ops strategy and thriving as an indie developer.

For the full track rundown and schedule, you can visit our official conference website. If you’d just like a brief glimpse at the brilliant superstar speakers we have joining us and the topics they’ll be tackling, here’s just a handful of the highlights we have coming up for you in our sessions next week…



A Life in Games: Using Challenges As Stepping Stones with Patty Toledo of 4Players and Sabrina Carmona of King



Beyond The Code Live: Is Technology Really Making Life of a Game Dev Easier? with Oz Syed of Sauce Labs, Keith Adair of Unity Technologies, Konrad Dysput of Sauce Labs and Phil Williams of King



The Peacock Effect: What Developers Can Do To Attract the Right Investment Today with Nick Button-Brown of The Game Angels, Sean Seton-Rogers of PROfounders Capital, Johan Eile of Kabam, Ian Livingstone of Hiro Capital, Harry Hamer of London Venture Partners and Timur Haussila of Supercell



Ads, IAP & Beyond: Supercharge Your Game Growth with Thomas Coulon of Meta Audience Network



Rise to the challenge: How to create an A game work environment with Kay Gruenwoldt of Nine66, Alexander Krug of SOFTGAMES, Riley Andersen of Umami Games, Phil Williams of King and Georg Broxtermann of GamesForest.Club



Power Up Performance – How To Maximise Performance in a Privacy-First Advertising Landscape with Neasa Bannon of Meta.



Unparalleled value over two days

Wonder why 97% of attendees would recommend our conferences to a colleague and 96% express interest in coming back for more? We pride ourselves on delivering some of the most consistently high value gaming conferences in Europe, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you everything that’s waiting for you in London next week. Here’s just a glance at what you can expect with your ticket to our London show:



Entry to the main conference including access to all 21 diverse content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days



Access to unmissable matchmaking sessions such as Investor Connector, The Very Big Indie Pitches, Publisher SpeedMatch, Journalist Bar more



Entry to the Global Connects Party and our Badge Pickup Party



Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days



Free wifi



A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites



Book your ticket today!

This is one of your last chances to secure a seat at our biggest conference to date, and you won’t want to miss your chance! There’s only days left until the conference officially kicks off, so don’t waste any time. There is no better place to make countless new business connections, listen to insightful and thought-provoking talks on all things gaming and partake in life-changing matchmaking events. Start off your 2023 strong, head over to our website and book your tickets today to join us in London next week!

See you on Monday!